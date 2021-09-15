Paris ISD issued restrictive order on mask dress code





A Lamar County district court on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against the ISD Paris mask policy after the court sided with Texas AG Ken Paxton.

PARIS, Texas A Lamar County district court on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against the Independent School District of Paris regarding the school district’s mask policy after the court agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the district “does not have the authority to issue or enforce a face mask warrant in light of the Governor Abbotts’ Executive Order GA-38, according to a statement from the Paxton office. ISD Paris previously added masks to its district dress code, finding a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask warrants. The school board added the dress code policy in August just before the start of the school year for the 2021-2022 school year. “The governor of Texas does not have the power to usurp the exclusive power and duty of the board of directors to govern and oversee the management of public schools in the district,” the district said in an August statement. “Nothing in Governors Executive Order 38 indicates that it suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and as a result, the board elected to change its dress code in accordance with its statutory authority.” Paris ISD currently has around 3,900 students. RELATED: No Mask Warrants? Texas school district changed its dress code instead The law is clear, and this superintendent knows it, but he has no problem continuing to waste precious state resources on impossible lawsuits instead of providing for his students, Paxton said in a statement. Tuesday. This temporary restraining order is just the first step in restoring order to our great state and ending this disruption caused by rogue local officials. This is the second time this week that a Texas school district has had its mask mandate canceled. RELATED: Court of Appeals Reinstates Temporary Injunction Against Fort Worth ISD Mask Mandate As Legal Battle Continues Students in the Fort Worth Independent School District began classes Monday with a warrant in place. By midday, a judge sided with the parents who sued the district, and the mask’s warrant was off by the time the school was closed. The Second Texas Court of Appeals, based in Fort Worth, has put in place a temporary injunction preventing the school district from requiring face masks while a group of parents clash with district officials in a lawsuit now set to begin in January. The district cannot demand face masks in schools until this lawsuit is brought to court.

