Abrima Erwiah appointed Director of the Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business in Parsons

Abrima Erwiah has worked for some of the world’s most respected brands including Bottega Veneta, Hermes, and John Lobb, among others. She has served as an advisor to the United Nations International Trade Center, mentored the Kering Foundation for the Dignity and Rights of Women, and taught at the Parsons School of Fashion.

She is also a co-founder of Studio 189, alongside actress Rosario Dawson, which is a CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund recipient of the arts and crafts lifestyle brand and social enterprise, and winner of the CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative for Sustainability award. .

Erwiah brings all this experience and more to her new role as Director of the Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business at Parsons, which will significantly enhance the interdisciplinary study of fashion and design business at the leading art and design school. Building on the strengths of existing degree programs within Parsons, he will advance the breadth and depth of opportunities to educate, train, bring together and support a broad business community from fashion to university.

I am delighted to begin my work at Parsons, where my goal is to create a center of excellence in learning that crosses borders or traditional ways of thinking and disrupts the fashion industry in every way possible, said Erwiah. We want to lead the charge in the evolution of the fashion industry and help prepare the next generation of leaders in the fashion industry. We want to encourage the fashion design business by functioning as an innovation hub that pollinates the entire industry and creates hybrid programs across all disciplines so that we can work with the best of the best in the fields of technology, sustainability, business, design, law, media. , manufacturing, retail and more.

As Director of the Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business, Erwiah will oversee the launch of the Institute, provide leadership and strategic direction, create original programming, conduct research and develop related initiatives related to the mission and to the Institute’s goals within Parsons and more broadly. New school community.

I am delighted that Abrima is starting her role as Director of our new Fashion Business Institute, where her deep experience in fashion, sustainability and business will help guide the Institute on an innovative path, said Rachel Schreiber, Executive Dean of the Parsons School. Design. Parsons is committed to training the next generation of fashion and design leaders, and the Gromek Institute will play a vital role in our educational mission going forward. Abrimas’ experience, which ranges from working with luxury fashion brands to various initiatives aimed at bringing equity and inclusion in the fashion industry, makes her the ideal inaugural director for our institute. .

The Institute was established with a donation of $ 8.5 million from Joseph and Gail Gromek in 2019, the largest donation in Parsons 125-year history. Joseph R. Gromek championed innovation and excellence throughout The New School. He is a past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The New School and a current member of the Board of Trustees of the Parsons School of Design, and is an active philanthropist with a history of supporting health and higher education.

I am so proud to see the launch of the Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute for Fashion Business with such a passionate and dedicated leader at the helm, said Joe Gromek. I know the Institute will serve as a hub for a wide variety of interdisciplinary studies. It will serve as a bridge between academia and industry and help support the development and inclusion of a more diverse group of future industry leaders. I look forward to seeing the important and innovative work that Abrima Erwiah and her colleagues will do in the years to come.

The Institute will draw on a series of management program offerings, including the advanced Master of Professional Studies in Fashion Management as well as programs within the School of Design Strategies at Parsons. Under the direction of the Director, the Institute will support the development of new and existing extracurricular programs and initiatives. The academic structure will initially include a staffed leadership, an additional faculty position, as well as faculty and student research, collaborative external projects, social engagement, and public programming.

In her role as Director, Erwiah will also oversee the Gromek Innovation Fund to provide resources for important educational work and to continue to enhance Parsons’ existing program offerings and initiatives related to business and management. The Gromek Innovation Fund will also support research exploring areas of our rapidly changing economy, including topics related to systems and organizations, supply chain and design, sustainability, consumer, news technologies, work, social justice and the search for opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive. in the world of today.