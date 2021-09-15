Fashion
21 summer dresses to keep in our closets for fall
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.
Summers are ending and fall is on the horizon, but our cozy sweaters weren’t pulling out yet. For at least a few weeks, the weather will still be warm enough to wear lighter styles, including our beloved summer dresses!
With that in mind, we went looking for traditional summer dresses that you can close out the season in and keep your rotation for months to come. Here’s the trick: Any dress can work in cooler temperatures with the right styling, it’s up to you to get creative. Read on to check out all the dresses that were shopping right now!
21 dresses you can wear during the fall season
Casual day dresses
1. Our absolute favorite: Madewells Ribbed T-Shirt Dress is a year-round staple, there are endless ways to adapt it to every season!
2. We also like: This fitted midi dress by Zella looks sportier, but you can still dress it up for brunch with friends or even a nice dinner!
3. Best flattering dress: Would always turn to this ruched bodycon dress BTFBM when you need a slimming look!
4. We also like: You can layer tons of different jackets on top of it simple tank dress Ligotto when the weather gets colder!
5. Most versatile mini: Buyers say they love to wear it anywhere tank top mini dress from BP.!
6. We also like: Another dress that reviews say can be dressed up or down in the blink of an eye is this little number of Aaster Queen!
7. We also like: The discreet look of this Zilcremo denim shirt dress was made for super relaxed weekend days!
Raised weekend dresses
8. Our absolute favorite: Tons of reviews say you need this R.Vivimos peasant long dress and we couldn’t agree more!
9. We also like: This billabong leopard print dress is one of the cutest animal-inspired pieces in the obsessed marketplace to put it mildly!
10. Best loose dress: If you are not a big fan of fitted dresses, you will love this mini of Dokotoo!
11. We also like: This sleeveless vince midi dress has the simple, elegant and chic look totally nailed!
12. Best Matching Coin: Equip this CinShein strapless dress with a denim jacket or a blazer, and let’s go!
13. Best basic dress: Everyone would be happy to have a dress as classic as this one from YATHON in their closet!
14. We also like: Floral print and muslin material this Dokotoo dress is made from are incredibly feminine!
Elegant evening dresses
15. Our absolute favorite: Every detail of this midi dress xxxitica is at the rendezvous of the silky material with the cowl neck!
16. We also like: Buyers say the design of this floern dress is amazing for hiding the belly area for a flattering look!
17. Best affordable dress: This maxi evening dress she in seems much more expensive than its current price!
18. We also like: The one-shoulder style of this Romwe midi dressis sophisticated but sensual!
19. Most glamorous lace dress: This lace bardot midi dress is great for all types of formal occasions including weddings and holiday parties!
20. We also like: When you wear this long satin dress from Lulus, you will definitely turn heads wherever you go!
21. The dress that keeps buyers coming back: Buyers love the fit of this cocktail dress by Dress The Population so much, they get it in more colors!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
