Who is considered rich? And how much are they taxed?
New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political fashion statement at Monday’s Met Gala caused a stir online.
Ocasio-Cortez attended one of fashion’s biggest parties wearing a white Brother Vellies dress with “Tax the Rich” written in red on the back.
Reactions to the House Democrat’s dress were mixed between those who called him a hypocrite and others who supported the political message. The Met Gala is an exclusive event that offers 35,000 tickets.
The congresswoman defended her outfit in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “The seer is the message.”
“The time is now for child care, health care and climate action for all. Tax the rich,” she also wrote, alongside the photo of her dress.
But what exactly does Ocasio-Cortez mean when she champions “taxing the rich” and who exactly qualifies for this taxation?
On Monday, House Democrats unveiled new proposals to raise taxes on Richest Americans and Corporations.
The tax increases are intended to fund the party’s $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation program. The reconciliation package mainly focuses on social protection proposals like healthcare, childcare and education.
The proposals, which would increase revenue by $ 2.9 trillion, would increase the tax rate from 21% to 26.5% for companies with annual revenue above $ 5 million, while by reducing it to 18% for companies with sales of less than $ 400,000.
Tax rates are not without precedent.
In 2017, the corporate tax rate was 39% and President Joe Biden called for a 28% corporate tax rate.
For high incomes, the capital gains rate drops from 20% to 25%. Individuals would know the rate at $ 400,000; households at $ 425,000; and married couples to $ 450,000.
That’s not all Democrats are offering the rich.
It is expected that in committee Tuesday and Wednesday Democrats will champion the increase in the top marginal tax rate for individuals earning $ 435,000 or more, from 37% to 39.6%.
Individuals earning more than $ 5 million per year would be subject to a 3% surtax.
Most American households will not see a tax increase; The estimated national median family income for fiscal 2021 is $ 79,900, well below the threshold of $ 400,000, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
The tax increase would impact less than 1% of households in the United States, according to filing data with the IRS.
House Democrats will have to persuade Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., a decisive vote in the upper house, to vote for the measures. The West Virginia Senator has said he was opposed to the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
