Met Gala 2021 sartorial political statements





On Monday night, dozens of celebrities, designers and artists attended the Met Gala for a whimsical evening of haute couture. The event, previously postponed due to the pandemic, was themed about American independence, which naturally required some thought. While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cara Delevingne quickly went viral for the political statements written on their red carpet outfits, many other celebrities at the Met Gala have been activist through fashion with their own overt statements. Although the A $ AP Rockys underwear was not publicly visible, a source reports that it was adorned with MEAT IS A MURDER. Gigi Hadid wore a Prada dress that said DECOLONIZE THE Male gaze. Many continue to speculate on what the statement is meant to mean. The all-white track pants Timothe Chalamet said, I AM STILL CONFUSED ABOUT BREXIT. Kris Jenner wore a blazer that had SAY THEIR NAMES embroidered on its sleeves. When asked what those names were, she replied: Uh, was there something from Greg? Lil Nas X’s Metal Suit Said, DON’T FORGET TO VOTE IN LOCAL ELECTIONS. Jennifer Lopez wore a cowboy hat that simply bore the word ENVIRONMENT. Kim Kardashian arrived wearing a black Balenciaga full-length suit bearing the bold inscription REFORM PRISONS. Unfortunately, this sentiment was also written in black, so no one could see it. Pete Davidsons Thom Browne Jacket Explained, RACISM = NO. Frank Ocean carried a green doll which, when pressed, said: In a capitalist society, the inherent value of a human life is commodified according to the work it can provide. Grimes wore a mask that read SPACE TRAVEL IS JUST A KIND OF WASTE. Alicia Keyss in white, recommended workwear-inspired dress, UNIONIZE BUT NOT IN A CORRUPTIONAL WAY. Dan Levy’s stunning pro-LGBTQ ensemble, featuring two men kissing, also asked YOU HEAR THAT, DABABY? in large letters on the back. Russell Westbrook came up with the word AFGHANISTAN with a frowning face meticulously shaved into her hair. A Burberry scarf with the phrase DON’T STEP ON ME was found lying around, but no one wanted to claim it. Despite wearing different designers, Justin and Hailey Bieber arrived in coordinating outfits. Costume Justins, from his own label, read ALTHOUGH CARBON TAXES ARE A GOOD IDEA… Haileys Yves Saint Laurent dress noticed, … THEY ARE FAR FROM BEING ENOUGH TO SLOW THE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. More humor

