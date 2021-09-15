Fashion
Why are the world’s biggest male celebrities suddenly wearing skirts?
It has been an exciting few weeks for the fashion faithful. Between the Venice International Film Festival, the Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week, there has been a huge amount of eye-catching celebrity outfits for people to feast their eyes on.
Some landmark moments included the rapper Franck Ocean wearing around a robotic green baby, the controversial “tax the rich” dress of US Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actor Timothée Chalamet looking like the world’s brightest mafia gift – but another thing that stood out is the number of very masculine men who came out rather feminine dresses and skirts.
It seems like a real breakthrough trend, with everyone, musicians like Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X, actors like Pierre Davidson and Dan Levy as well as athletes like Russell westbrook and Lewis hamilton all take action.
Of course, all of this occurs in a larger context of the high fashion increasingly adopting traditionally feminine clothing fashions, with names like Chanel, Gucci, Moncler and Saint Laurent being among the trend’s most notable supporters. Another designer in this conversation is Thom browne, which seems to be the source of most of the male dresses we’ve seen in recent events.
So what’s up – why are all these men wearing dresses all of a sudden?
DMARGE spoke with a stylist and men’s fashion expert based in Byron Bay Jeff Lacks to help understand the trend. His opinion ? While it’s surprising that so many male celebrities have worn dresses and skirts recently, he thinks it’s a bit of a gimmick.
“None of these guys did better than David Beckham over twenty years ago, ”referring to the (in) famous sarong the football player wore in 1998.“ It’s interesting, but I don’t think any of them did themselves a favor.
Lack was quick to point out that while celebrities might be able to get away with wearing dresses on the red carpet, this is something that society, for better or for worse, does not. is probably not quite ready yet.
“I gave a young [Australian] designer a few years ago who wanted to create a line of tailored skirts for men. The problem is, there just isn’t much of a market for it. The men are not ready yet.
Indeed, if you look at some of the social media posts regarding some of these outfits, you will not only find a lot of reviews but also, unfortunately, a lot of homophobia. It was so bad that he encouraged Kid Cudi (who often experimented with traditionally feminine styling frills like painting his nails or wearing dresses) to turn off comments on his social media accounts.
We’ve spoken to Lack about fluid gender fashion before, and her biggest problem is that certain female clothing fashions often don’t suit the male body particularly well.
“From a marketing standpoint, it’s a cool talking point and creates a point of difference, as well as a political statement. I am all for equality and inclusion [but] non-sexist clothing is not [create] the most flattering looks you’ve ever seen … [but] if your body type is straight up and down – [that is] to say athletic enough, you could get away with it.
He does admit, however, that there is a bit of a double standard: “Some of the female celebrities this year who have worn men’s suits and pants look absolutely fantastic.”
Ultimately, that’s the purpose of events like the Met Gala or Fashion Weeks to push the boundaries around things like fashion and gender expression. Without too much bragging about them either, it is also the role or privilege of celebrities to take risks that the average man cannot; to use their star power to spark change and conversation.
We don’t see any celebrities wearing skirts suddenly making the costumes look outdated, nor do we think it’s some kind of coordinated attack on masculinity or nonsense… Men, women and everyone else should be allowed. to wear whatever they want, whether it’s blouses or blazers. .
