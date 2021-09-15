AOC Launches ‘Tax the Rich’ Political Merchandise on Met Gala 2021 Dress Controversy





AOC is banking on its “Tax the Rich” sartorial controversy to help it bolster its campaign war chest. The progressive New York MP – fresh out of her Met Gala political fashion statement – launched an email campaign on Tuesday night featuring a ‘Tax the Rich’ guidance document and merchandise pitch. “Whether the message is on a sweatshirt or something more formal, the facts are the same,” says the AOC team. “In order to reshape our economy and make it work for all of us, not just those who can self-finance their space travel, we absolutely need to tax the rich.” So the AOC team directs readers to a “Tax the Rich” collection that includes sweatshirts ($ 58), hats ($ 28), t-shirts ($ 27), a mug or tote bag. – everything ($ 27 each) or a sticker pack ($ 10). The fit is “unisex”. The AOC team adds, “100% of the proceeds help fund the AOC team’s essential grassroots organization and campaign for policies like this. “ US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t back down from her splash at the Met. The medium is the message, Ocasio-Cortez captioned an Instagram photo of herself and designer Aurora James, alluding to ’60s communication theorist Marshall McLuhan. Now is the time for child care, health care and climate action for all. … And yes, BEFORE anyone starts going wild, elected New Yorkers are regularly invited to and attend the Met because of our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of the many participants. A 2021 Met Gala ticket would have cost $ 30,000. The event helps the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. AOC, it was reported, had its ticket fee waived. Yet her attire and presence at the annual Big Apple Parade of the Rich and Famous lit up social media on all sides of the political spectrum.

