Valley Latina business owner prepares to open third store in area





FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) – Myriam Bautista is a proud Latina and business owner in the Central Valley. It will soon open a third location for “Western Boots Fashion”. She says we have worked very hard for these opportunities and are more than blessed. His professional journey dates back to his teenage years, helping his parents in Guanajuato, Mexico, make leather jackets. For her, it has always been a dream to sell Western clothing, including these jackets, here in the United States. Bautista says this country is full of opportunities, you just have to give yourself a chance and never give up. For over 10 years, she sold Western items door to door and at flea markets. She has worked several jobs, such as cleaning houses, and more to earn enough money to start the business of her dreams. It’s an effort she says her husband also supported. In 2019, its first storefront opened at Manchester Mall. Her second and soon to be third can be found in the Fashion Fair Mall. One focuses on men’s clothing, the other on women. She says this came about in large part thanks to guidance from the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. “Through our small business loan program, CDFI, we were able to help her with a loan of $ 10,000,” says Yery Olivares of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation. “All of the hard work was done by her, her husband and her family. “ The foundation has helped over 10,000 Latin American businesses. Olivares says small businesses are an essential part of a strong community. “They provide jobs and economic vitality to the community,” she said. She says there are many ways people can support small businesses and wants to remind current or future business owners that the advice will always be there. Meanwhile, Bautista says she wants to encourage everyone, especially her fellow Latinos, to never give up!

