Who decides what is in fashion? – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s Met Gala week in New York and it’s Minnesota Fashion Week, a week full of local parades. The timing therefore led to this Good Question: Who decides what is in fashion?

From New York catwalks to the sidewalks of Minneapolis, fashion is expressed in so many ways.

Not only does fashion make you look a certain way, but it can also make you feel a certain way.

Keiona Cook is a designer from Minneapolis who works hard to make her Friday runway debut during Minnesota Fashion Week.

“When I design clothes, I design clothes to make you feel like the most beautiful person in the world,” she said.

But the colors, shapes and textures of the clothes vary from year to year and then backtrack, which brings us to this question: Who do you think decides what is in fashion?

Cook explains where his peers get their benchmarks.

“When it comes to the fashion industry, these are the people who have been around for a long time,” she said. “If you can get someone famous to wear something of your own, it’s instantly trendy. “

Another reason that things get “trendy” year after year is that a hair color institute called Pantone releases new colors every year. This year’s yellow and gray colors represent strength and hope. Designers use hues as a source of inspiration.

Cook, who uses all West African prints to embrace today’s style, also has an idea for tomorrow. His prediction for the next big trend: “Trench coats”.

Minnesota Fashion Week hosts fashion events Wednesday through Saturday. Click here for tickets.