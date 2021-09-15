New York City Mayor De Blasio Calls On Black Brooklyn Designer For Met Gala





Dreu Beckemberg designed custom looks for Mayor de Blasio and his son for the Met Gala, closing New York Fashion Week! NEW YORK, September 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Brooklyn-based freelance designer Dreu Beckemberg dressed the mayor Bill de Blasio (new York) and his son, Dante de Blasio for fashion’s premier charity event, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraising gala September 13, 2021. Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlay McCray and Dante de Blasio For further that of New York reputation for emerging talent, de Blasio specifically requested looks at black design house Dreu Beckemberg. new York is one of many cities that have embarked on the Buy Black initiative, which includes support for black designers. Dreu Beckemberg, creative director of his eponymous brand, runs the duo-line collections which include bespoke service, Made for You and the Beckemberg Cricket Club. The Kingston, Jamaica Fashion designer and born entrepreneur has become known for his intricate tailoring and innovative blend of fabrics and prints. Its aesthetic marries classic silhouettes and fashionable execution. Mayor de Blasio has long been an advocate for black creators and businesses and has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly during the 2020 protests. His son, Dante, recently made headlines for joining the initiative of the city to vaccinate the community. the son of de Blasio, a 2019 Yale graduate teases a career in politics, although he has not confirmed whether this is the case. Beckemberg’s designs for de Blasio and Dante were choices made collectively, as they gathered to discuss fabrics and type of fit. The blue velvet tuxedo in a paisley print was an elevated version of the classic tuxedo. Dante’s look was fun, cool, and daring with a tomato-colored jacket. However, if her past work is any indication, the two of Blasio are sure to be on everyone’s best dressed lists. The past work of the designer includes: Dawayne Wade, Will smith, Dylon Burnside, Ethan hawke, and Woody mcclain. The story continues “I’m interested in dressing the men who change culture, and the mayor and Dante certainly do. I wanted to marry their efforts to celebrate the culture of independent design with the style of the Beckemberg man,” says Dreu Beckemberg of the reasons why he decided to dress the mayor. In a historic move, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in conjunction with the Council for Fashion Designers of America, moved the iconic fundraising gala from the first Monday in May to September 13, 2021 closing of New York Fashion Week. To revitalize one of the city’s biggest sources of income, CFDA is inviting new designers and once again welcoming some of the city’s most popular designers to show this season, making September one of the biggest moments in the city. the fashion. See the photos here. Media contact

Janet Igah | The doe PR | (347)990-6508 | [email protected] | www.thedoeonline.com Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-city-mayor-de-blasio-calls-on-black-brooklyn-designer-for-met-gala-301376782.html SOURCE Dreu Beckemberg

