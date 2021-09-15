The Style Diaries of Bustles Associate Editor Jessica Andrews





welcome to Style Notebooks, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL wardrobe tricks. We ask our friends and trend designers to show us what they * really * wear during the week and give a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we chat with Bustle’s Associate Fashion Editor Jessica andrews on the looks she wore during fashion week. She used the week as an excuse to experiment with fashion again, juxtaposing feminine elements with masculine accessories in intriguing ways.

What role does fashion play in your life? How does it serve you? “Fashion is like an armor for me. When I step out into the world, it’s how I assert my identity before anyone decides who I am for me — experiences that give us the space to be gentle. a m soft and I intend to give myself permission to feel vulnerable and feminine, so I wear it on my sleeve but I’m from Jersey; I also have a lot of advantage. So, I’m going to communicate this with my choice of shoes (like a daddy’s sneakers) or a bag or jewelry. Ultimately, every element of my look is related to my mood and how I see myself. ” “It was the last day of the show, which started on Sunday with Telfar and Tory Burch. I chose this dress because it’s ethereal and romantic, and I’m a real fan of chocolate brown lately. But I got it. Paired with sneakers for a fun, comfy touch and it’s a lot easier to run around town to see shows that way. I wore it with my new favorite bag: a Fendi wand from Rebag. I love, love, love shopping, reselling, and adding to my bag collection in a sustainable way. “ Buy the look: What is your style like these days? Do you have a favorite outfit formula or do you prefer to change it up when you get dressed? “I always wear dresses or skirts. I love to dress and have been since I was a child. So I often wear a loose maxi, a slip dress or a leather skirt or a jumpsuit from I really change. accessories more than anything. I love mini bags that add a pop of color, ’90s sneakers and bobs, so I’ve been playing with those a lot lately. ” “I’ve been really into basics lately with a pop of color as an accessory. This bag from The series is so gorgeous that it’s hand-knitted and created exclusively from pre-existing materials. So I paired that with a crisp white Osei en Rose shirt, bike shorts, and heels for a chic, functional look that always feels special. “ Buy the look: How much energy are you bringing to your outfits this fashion week? “Fashion week was so different this back 40s season, so I wanted to make sure my wardrobe was comfortable and authentic first and foremost. I wanted to have fun with some unexpected associations that show a bit of my personality. something that I really missed when I was at home in pajamas all day long. That’s why you’ll see me in dresses and sneakers, or bike shorts and heels. I like to add a bit of contrast to my look to keep things exciting. ” “I wore this look for my first day at the Collina Strada, Christian Siriano, Harlem’s Fashion Row, and I chose it because it’s playful and full of life, which was definitely my energy to go to the catwalks and review ~ fashun ~ IRL and also reunite with some of my best friends. I love the mix of colors and prints in this KkCo dress. It’s such a striking piece, but in a really simple way. bright pink JW Pei bag [paired] with it, the color really jumped. Buy the look: On the beauty side, what does your hair and makeup routine look like this week and how does it match what you wear? “Fashion week means I don’t get much sleep so I like to keep it simple. I’m obsessed with braids and my hairdresser, Seto mccoy, always encourage me to experiment, so sometimes we will add some color or gold jewelry for fun. But it’s an easy and beautiful style that is full of history and pride because most importantly it protects my natural hair underneath as I grow it. And then for makeup, I like really clean and natural looks. I’m all about glowing skin and use a lot of Friend Collar (especially their color), and Pat McGrath. If I’m in a spicy mood I’ll add a Beauty Fenty red lip. ” “I love wearing light dresses to spring runways. They are so comfortable but look glamorous and dreamy when picked up by the wind blowing from the Hudson River. This style is from Shrimps and has a grape print. fun all over the dress. I love contrast, like I mentioned before, so I’ve worn it with a pair of edgy combat boots and a ’90s style bob with a cute bead chain. “ Buy the look:

