Texas lawyer dresses up as Halloween killer Michael Myers for beach walk, gets handcuffed by police





An actor dressed as Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise is seen in the 2018 Los Angeles movie premiere. Mark Metzger (not pictured) was in disguise as a character when cited for disorderly conduct on Monday. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) A Texas lawyer received a citation Monday after dressing as Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise with a bloody-looking knife and strolling along the beach before Tropical Storm Nicholas. I did it for the people, the tourists who are stuck here, said Mark Metzger III, the Galveston area lawyer who was arrested by police during the Monday stunt. Honestly they weren’t expecting a tropical storm to come up, but they’re stuck here in their hotels so [I] some kind of thought, maybe they can laugh. Hurricane Nicholas weakens into a tropical storm, heading towards Louisiana; Central Texas remains predominantly dry

The Galveston Police Department, however, said they received a call from a bystander concerned about the sight of a masked man strolling on the beach. Officers arrived shortly after and determined the knife and blood to be fake, but cited Metzger for disorderly conduct, he said. Police also briefly placed Metzger in handcuffs, as shown in a photo taken by a witness. I think that was a ridiculous quote, Metzger said. But I think their hands were tied, and I understand they had a job to do. I respect that. Metzger, meanwhile, says he often puts on silly pranks in the area, even attending the town’s July 4th parade disguised as Michael Myers. He also organizes his fleet of unicorn pool toys to float the streets of downtown when the rain floods the area. [We] give people trapped in their buildings something to look out the window and laugh at. Michael Bubl cancels Austin concert after venue failed to expand COVID-19 protocols

On Instagram, Metzger hinted that the quote would do little to dissuade him from hosting another stunt and bringing positive vibes to this dark and cursed world. So if taking a stupid walk on the beach during a storm in a suit, and then being pulled over for disorderly driving accomplished all of that, then I would do it all day every day again, he wrote online. What about the quote itself? “We have the best justice system in the world,” he said. “We will let the courts understand that cold heads will prevail. “

