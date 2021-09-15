AOC’s Met Gala Dress smashed Twitter. Here’s why.

Did you hear the news? Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter with a dress.

The leftist New York MP attended the Met Gala on Monday, the America’s most glamorous red carpet, sporting a long white dress emblazoned with the words TAX THE RICH in bright red.

Ocasio-Cortez is a jedi when it comes to garnering attention for her political causes, but she may have gotten disgusted with this bit of sartorial activism: she received a strident pushback from the left and from the the right on his decision to attend the ultra-elite fundraiser that charges $ 35,000 per ticket. But rather than a reason to label Ocasio-Cortez as a hypocrite, the coup is best understood as showcasing his unique insider-outside political style which has the power to shake up the status quo but is also limited in its ability to overthrow it. .

Ocasio-Cortez told The Associated Press her dress was to have a real conversation about justice and fairness in our system and noted how that relates to the debate on the budget reconciliation bill. Were talking about providing working families with child care, healthcare, dealing with the climate crisis on the scale it deserves, she said.