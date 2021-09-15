General rehearsal | News, Sports, Jobs

With a population of 21.4 million, Florida recorded just over 36,000 deaths from COVID as of May of this year. Taiwan, with 23.8 million inhabitants, has recorded 124 such deaths.

What explains this astounding difference? Michele Gelfand, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, says social scientists are examining a hitherto overlooked socio-cultural factor: how societies respond to threats. Some companies have developed well “Threat reflexes” which has evolved over centuries in the face of chronic disease, invasions, natural disasters and other existential perils. Others don’t.

Societies exposed to constant threats and dangers need tougher rules to survive, while societies that have experienced fewer threats can afford to be more permissive. Gelfand notes that the United States is separated from other continents by oceans, has abundant resources, and has faced relatively few invasions and natural disasters in its history.

When the pandemic struck in early 2020, Taiwan responded quickly. The border has been closed, the wearing of masks, social distancing and contact tracing warrants have been implemented. The Florida state government failed to respond to the coronavirus in a timely manner, and a significant number of people, organizations and businesses have resisted lockdowns, wearing masks and social distancing.

According to Gelfand, countries that closely observe and apply social standards are “greenhouse,” while countries that celebrate individualism, freedom and creativity are “cowardly.” However, few, if any, countries can be categorized as exclusively tight or loose. Rather, they exist on a seal-release continuum. According to research by Gelfand and colleagues, Austria, Germany, Japan, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Turkey are considered restricted countries while Brazil, Greece, Netherlands, Spain, New Zealand and the United States “Tend to be loose. “

Tight and loose countries “Confer advantages and disadvantages” on their citizens. People in smaller countries are more careful with rules, have more control over their impulses, are more concerned with mistakes, and have a greater sense of consistency. Residents of cowardly countries have weaker impulse control and higher levels of financial debt, obesity, alcoholism, and drug use. They are also more tolerant of people of different races, religions and sexual orientations, are more enterprising, and have much higher levels of creativity.

One of the most interesting aspects of Gelfand’s research is that narrow, loose countries do not share any significant similarities such as geography, religion, language, traditions, or economic well-being. Japan, one of the richest countries in the world, and Pakistan, one of the poorest, have narrow cultures while the rich United States and poor Brazil are cowardly.

The coronavirus dramatically illustrates the consequences of how tight and loose countries have responded to the pandemic. In a recent analysis of more than 50 countries, Gelfand and his colleagues found that countries with high levels of release had more than five times the number of COVID cases – and eight times the death rate – than countries with high levels of COVID. high tightening.

Gelfand notes that while there are exceptions to his very loose threat response conclusions, the model is “Overwhelming across continents and centuries. “ Crunch is an important and effective adaptation that helps groups survive. This simple principle is at the heart of two problems that plague societies today: the pandemic and populism.

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Gelfand and his colleagues found that Americans who perceived significant threats to their well-being – illegal immigration, lack of well-paying jobs, crime and terrorism, for example – wanted the United States to be stricter. This preference, “much more than the political orientation predicts voter support for Donald Trump” as it has done for populist candidates in other countries.

Gelfand argues that democracies must heed this threat response psychology. As populist leaders come and go, threats – imaginary and real – will always exist and will spark a desire for tightening.

It is particularly interesting how some real threats – the pandemic, climate change, floods, droughts and massive forest fires, for example – have been downplayed or almost ignored by populist leaders. They have convinced tens of millions of followers that the real problem is not COVID and the rising coronavirus death rate in this country, but overzealous local, state and federal governments ordering freedoms inhibiting freedom. and warrants to wear masks.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and others draw parallels between vaccine passports and “golden stars” Jews were forced to wear under the Nazi regime. Fox News host Tucker Carlson told viewers that “Buying a fake immunization card is an act of desperation on the part of honest, law-abiding Americans who have been forced to find themselves cornered by tyrants.”

Peter Freeman, a Republican National Committee official in Florida, refers to the COVID-19 vaccine as “The mark of the beast”, the sign representing allegiance to Satan. Led by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis wearing an anti-mask mask, Florida had the highest COVID hospitalization rate per 100,000 in the country as of mid-August.

Michele Gelfand argues that the COVID pandemic is a dress rehearsal of future threats, and that government officials in cowardly countries will need to explain the risks to their citizens in a clear and consistent manner. I would say it will be difficult, if not impossible, given the growing global influence and political power of the populist leaders and the almost blind allegiance of their supporters.

Gelfand says New Zealand (just 27 COVID deaths as of September 7 out of a population of 4.86 million), a loose country, tightened at the start of the pandemic, relaxed as the threat receded, then tightened to control the delta variant. She notes that this is a classic example of “Tight-loose ambidexterity: the ability to tighten up when there is an objective threat and loosen up when that threat recedes.” “

Can the United States implement this threat response strategy or have the populist leaders and their supporters condemn the nation to endure the suffering, death and destruction of future disasters?

George J. Bryjak lives in Bloomingdale.

