Kenzo chooses Streetwear Guru Nigo as his next designer – WWD

Nigo – the Japanese streetwear pioneer and founder of A Bathing Ape – is Kenzo’s new art director, WWD has learned.

It will debut on September 20 and should unveil its first collection for women and men during Paris Fashion Week next January.

The designer, born Tomoaki Nagao, owns an extensive collection of clothing from late Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada and seemed destined for a Parisian design position.

He was born in 1970, the year Takada opened his first boutique in Paris; the two men graduated from the same fashion school in Tokyo, Bunka Fashion College, and Nigo began his fashion career the same year that Maison Kenzo joined the French luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“He’s been following Kenzo for years,” said Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, confirming his latest designer appointment exclusively to WWD. “I was impressed by his personality, his creativity and his knowledge of Kenzo. He immediately had a vision for the right jacket, the right sweater. He was developing products from our first conversation.

“He’s an extremely creative person, with that Japanese sense of quality and beauty, and I think the market needs that,” he added. “I think he’s going to give the brand a shock.”

In a statement, Nigo noted that “Takada’s approach to creating originality was based on his understanding of many cultures. It is also the essence of my own philosophy of creativity. Inheriting the spirit of Kenzo san’s know-how to create a new Kenzo is the biggest challenge of my 30-year career, which I intend to take up with the team.

The designer arrives in tandem with a new CEO for Kenzo: Sylvain Blanc, who was until recently CEO of Undiz, a division of the Etam group, will take office on October 18. He succeeds Sylvie Colin, who is leaving. Kenzo later this month for a personal project and is moving to the United States

Nigo succeeds Felipe Oliveria Baptista, who parted ways with Kenzo in April after a two-year collaboration. The Portuguese designer brought a sophisticated and artistic touch to the Parisian house, and loved nomadic and enveloping silhouettes.

Considered by many to be the godfather of urban streetwear, Nigo is sure to bring the buzz and cultural motto to Kenzo.

The Tokyo-based designer launched A Bathing Ape (also known as Bape) in 1993, sold the company to IT in 2011 for around $ 2.8 million, and left the brand in 2013, which came out for the first time in 2004 and has recently seen renewed interest.

Serial fashion entrepreneur, Nigo partnered with Pharrell Williams to launch streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, worked for Uniqlo as the creative director of its UT line, and also introduced a brand called Human Made. . In recent years, Human Made has developed collaborations with Adidas Originals, Kaws, Levi’s and Verdy.

Last year, Nigo collaborated with Louis Vuitton menswear art director Virgil Abloh on a capsule collection that quickly sold out. The second drop included a duck-shaped bag and monogrammed ponchos.

In an interview, Toledano said he was dazzled by the Nigo x Vuitton collaboration, marketed under the name LV², and the accompanying pop-up store at Bon Marché in Paris, and a conversation followed with the CEO of Vuitton, Michael Burke. In the end, Burke suggested that Toledano consider the Japanese designer as a candidate, given the designer’s long affection for Kenzo – and his track record of creating coveted, original and enduring designs. Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, was also completely in favor of this appointment.

“I would like to thank Bernard Arnault and Sidney Toledano for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” Nigo said in the statement.

While Nigo has been predominantly associated with men’s wear throughout his long career, Toledano ensured the designer had a vision for women in tune with his time and Kenzo’s legacy of cheerful fashions and fashion. prints inspired by nature.

Nigo is also a renowned DJ, associated with Japanese hip-hop group Teriyaki Boyz, and a music producer with ties to Williams and Kanye West.

His appointment is the latest signal of a convergence between streetwear and high-end fashion, which has seen Pucci collaborating with Supreme, Dior marketing sneakers with the Jordan brand and Ralph Lauren making a tie-up with Palace.

Certainly, LVMH has pursued various creative Kenzo configurations since the founder’s departure in 1999, initially appointing Gilles Rosier and Roy Krejberg to design the women’s and men’s lines respectively. Italian designer Antonio Marras finally took over from Rosier in 2004 and continued until 2011, when LVMH repositioned the brand in the then booming contemporary area and enlisted Opening Ceremony founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim to lead Kenzo. . The duo have gained an following for tiger logo sweatshirts, slip-on sneakers and caps during their eight-year tenure.

In an internal announcement seen by WWD, Toledano thanked Colin for leading the company for four years, “during which Kenzo consolidated its organization and significantly renewed its collections, while strengthening its presence in Asia.”

Blanc has had a varied career tinged with an entrepreneurial spirit.

Sylvain Blanc joins Kenzo as CEO on October 18.

Courtesy

A graduate of École Polytechnique and Mines ParisTech University, Blanc began his career at Printemps, where he became responsible for strategic store planning. In 2010 he launched Hugo & Victor, a gourmet brand and pastry shop, and four years later he joined the fashion chain The Kooples as Vice President Europe, Middle East and Asia. He has been with Undiz since 2018.

“Sylvain is passionate about fashion and has extensive retail experience,” said Toledano. “He combines an entrepreneurial background with a proven ability to relaunch and develop established brands. He was tasked with opening a new chapter in the history of Kenzo.

Takada was a fashion innovator who brought a burst of color, energy and freshness to the Parisian fashion scene since the 1970s – and who also left an indelible mark in the world of perfumes. He died last October at the age of 81 from complications from COVID-19.

SEE ALSO:

Catch up with Nigo

CVC invests in Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape

7 facts to know about fashion designer Kenzo Takada