New York Fashion Week Journal for Fashion Shoppers





Fashion week in 2021 serves different purposes for different people, depending on where you are in the industry. As a buyer, you evaluate each collection with a critical eye, not only asking yourself What do I like? but also What will my clients like? Along with participating in trade fairs, they also go to showrooms for market appointments where they will place their purchases for the coming season. Lori Hirshleifer and Mars Hirshleifer Penn, from the family-owned Hirshleifers department store, guides us through their experience of New York Fashion Week Spring ’22, detailing what is on their minds throughout this hectic and creative time.

What is your job exactly ? Lori Hirshleifer: “I’m in the fourth generation here at Hirshleifers, and I’m one of the owners along with my two sisters and my husband. I’m the chief buyer of the women as well as everything creative in the store.” Marci Hirshleifer Penn: “I am part of the fifth generation with my two cousins ​​and my brother. I run the personal shopping department and I also take care of women’s purchases with Lori. How do you approach fashion week? What role does it play in your career? LH: “Fashion week is the most exciting time of the year for retailers. We see the trends of each season and how we can incorporate them into our in-store purchases. I don’t go to many catwalks anymore, but Market meetings are so fun and exciting. We have a great relationship with all of our suppliers so it’s always amazing to see the teams and catch up as well as write our orders for the store. ” MHP: “It’s very important to me because it’s a huge excitement for my customers. They love to see what happens in the store right off the catwalk and what they can pre-order, et cetera. a great team, and we work together to make sure we know what’s trending and what each of our customers will like. It’s so important for me to go to market dates to find out what my customers are looking for and work with them on dates. ” When do you start to prepare? LH: “We start getting ready about a week before Fashion Week, going through sales reports and trend reports and all that exciting stuff.” MHP: “I think, for my team and I, we start to prepare a few weeks before. We really look at what our customers are looking for, what we currently have in store and what we need based on trend reports and customer requests. . As I mentioned above knowing what my clients are looking for and what is right for them is very important to me before making an appointment. ” Explain to us your process for a show or a date. What’s going through your mind? LH: “What will work for our client? Realistically, we really need to figure out what is just amazing on the business side and what will actually sell in our store. Fortunately, this is done in a fairly transparent way for us. We really focus on what we would like to wear, and that never really pointed us in the wrong direction! ” Is there anything like a typical day for you during fashion week? If so, how is it? MHP: “Well when we were traveling it was pretty consistent. We would have a big breakfast around 7:00 am and go over our schedule / work on orders and then go to our appointments until we were having lunch. We always made a point of making time for lunch at one of our favorite restaurants. Then we would go back to appointments until dinner time around 8:00 or 9:00 PM. Now like most our appointments are virtual, we work on appointments in our usual working days between client appointments and thank-merchandising / meetings. No day is alike! ” What are your essentials? LH: “Phone charger, pencils, snacks and water! ” MHP: “I would say the same, but lip balm and chewing gum are also a must.”

