How brides are reinventing the traditional white dress

The past year and a half has been transformational to say the least (to say the least!). The world has undergone radical change and we have all been forced to quickly adapt to new ways of thinking and doing our business. Unsurprisingly, however, the wedding industry as a whole has remained resilient, and love was the solid foundation not only of couples, but of the vendors, planners, and designers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. to make all wedding dreams come true.

As we continue to approach post-COVID life, it’s important to note that while the changes made during the pandemic have been necessary for now, some have helped move the industry forward in a positive direction. , especially in the field of bridal fashion. In the past, traditional ball gowns, with lots of tulle and sequins, were a big trend due to the history of the white wedding dress. “Voluminous dresses, for a mind blowing moment, were a staple before COVID and [had] has remained popular ”, explains Charles Dieujuste, designer and founder of Scorcesa.

But, given the new era of celebrations and parties, brides are now turning away from traditional fashion to adopt styles that express their personal aesthetic. The trends we saw in 2020, and now in 2021, are not a thing of the past, but remain a glimpse into the future of bridal wear by 2022 and beyond.

So, to help shed some light on ‘the new normal’, we brought in a few bridal fashion experts to break down the future of bridal wear and explain the dos and don’ts of bridal fashion. post-pandemic.

A nod to more color

Dresses incorporating color have become extremely popular in 2020, and experts agree it’s a trend that’s here to stay. “We’ve always seen brides think outside the box with their choice of dress. We’ve got quite a few bridal deals with prints and colors and we’ve seen brides more open to expressing their individuality after the pandemic,” reveals the creator, Monique Lhuillier.

That doesn’t mean, however, that white dresses are no longer a trend! White wedding dresses are still popular, but the color is now seen as less unconventional and more modern, accessible and a form of self-expression. “I think brides have realized how important their wedding day is not only to express themselves but also to have fun and enjoy such a moment of celebration,” Lhuiller adds.

For those who would like to adopt this style but don’t know where to start, we recommend starting small, such as adding color to a bridal veil or sash. You don’t have to be too colorful to take advantage of this vibrant trend.

Adopt non-traditional silhouettes

Let’s face it, mini wedding dresses have become extremely popular during the pandemic. “We’ve spent a lot of time listening directly to brides to understand what they are looking for from designers during this time and we see a great mix of desires for more edgy looks such as high slits and mini and no midi dresses. traditional “, reveals Georgina Chapman, Creative Director of Marchesa.

While we’ve seen an influx of minis walking down the aisle, there are even more detachable skirts and sleeves, bridal outfits, and detachable jumpsuits that have grown in popularity in recent years. Silhouettes that were once considered unconventional will be a staple of a bridal wardrobe and an option that many brides may want to consider.

Creative accessories beyond jewelry

Gone are the days when shoes and jewelry were the main accessories worn by a bride. With the emergence of non-traditional silhouettes and dresses, designers have also seen an evolution towards different and more avant-garde pieces. Gloves, removable capes, blushes, elaborate headbands and even hats are common additions that we can expect to see when it’s time to say “yes.”

“In addition, the sleeves are important, [so] we have many detachable jacket options so brides can have the option of having two looks during their day by simply removing the jacket to reveal a strapless or sleeveless dress, ”shares Lhuillier. Plus, the jackets add a fun and playful element to any wedding day look, and can be personalized and personalized.

Bridal Fashion Tips

Even with all the new looks and trends to choose from, a wedding is a special event and all final decisions are up to the couple. If none of the latest trends speaks to you, that’s great! “There are so many beautiful wedding concepts now. These trends transcend specific types of brides, [and] they are more about your personal vision of your big day, ”says Chapman. you choose to wear should be your decision.

Ultimately, and most importantly, brides should always stay true to themselves and embrace what makes them feel their best. There is no “one size fits all” when it comes to bridal fashion. “I always want my bride to find the dress that looks her best on her wedding day and gives her confidence,” notes Lhuillier.

One last tip? “Break all the rules on your wedding day, your way! divides Dieujuste.