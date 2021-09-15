MENS GOLF: Yale places fourth at The Doc Gimmler tournament





After finishing first on Saturday’s first round of play at Doc Gimmler, the Bulldogs lost ground, ending their second tournament of the school year in fourth.

Eugenio Garza Garca



11:14 PM, Sep 14, 2021





Courtesy of Colin Sheehan ’97 The Yales men’s golf team finished fourth out of 14 teams last weekend at The Doc Gimmler, a tournament hosted by St. Johns on the historic Bethpage Red course. The Bulldogs finished the first round on Saturday in first place and at the end of the second round were in second behind their Ivy League opponent Columbia. But after Sunday’s round, the team dropped two spots to finish fourth, six strokes behind tournament winner Columbia. The best Yales player this weekend was Sho Wai Wu 23, who finished third overall and two shots behind tournament champion Villanovas Peter Weaver. Wu tied for first on the 4 average, finishing 3.97, or one below par, in par 4 holes this weekend. As a team, Yale led the field on average 3 with a cumulative score of 3 under par. Despite the disappointing final round, I’m pleased with the teams’ progress through two events, said head coach Colin Sheehan 97. There is tremendous camaraderie among the players, and they all share a willingness to do whatever it takes. is necessary to be fully prepared to play their best competitive golf. In an email interview with the News, Sheehan drew attention to the positive attitude of Wus and golfer Ben Carpenter 25, who has had five of his six tournament rounds for the Bulldogs this year. The first year finished the weekend tied for 12th with a score of 2 above par. [Carpenter] has an immediate impact on the team and I am delighted to see its development continue, ”said Sheehan. Yale golfers Gabriel Ruiz 24, Carpenter, Wu, Darren Lin 22 and captain Teddy Zinsner 22 represented the official Bulldog team this weekend, while first-year Robert You 25 competed as the individual, which means their scores were not eligible for the Total Team Count. . He held the same role last weekend at the Lagowitz Memorial. First-year golfer Blake Brantley 25 traveled with the team but did not participate in the event. It certainly wasn’t the end result we were all looking for, Zinsner said. It’s always tough when you put yourself in a position to win and you don’t, but I think now everyone was even more prepared to work hard for the next couple of weeks to get ready for our home event. Carpenter expressed a similar sentiment. We really couldn’t do anything this week, Carpenter said. Personally, I just couldn’t get the ball out of the hole on the greens, so I didn’t birdie a lot. Fortunately, we have a week off to rest and prepare for our home event. A week before The Doc Gimmler, the men’s golf team won the Colgate-hosted Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational in a dominant fashion, with 15 strokes separating the Bulldogs from runner-up Seton Hall. In September 2019, the last time the Bulldogs played The Doc Gimmler, they finished in second place. Bethpage Red is a par 70 course with a total distance of 7,092.





EUGENIO GARZA GARCA





Eugenio Garza Garca covers baseball, golf and athletic phasing. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, he is a second year student at Branford College majoring in Economics and English.

