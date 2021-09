Met Gala 2021: Huma Abedin paid tribute to Afghan women on her Met outfit

The theme “In America: Lexicon of Fashion” has inspired several bold statements on the cream carpet at the Met Gala, from Brother Vellies scribbled “Tax the Rich” by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Representative’s Equal Rights Amendment belt line. Carolyn Maloney and Cara Delevingne “Peg the Patriarchy” Vest Huma Abedin messaged with a pair of pins over her classic black and pink Greta Constantine dress. The first was a “commemorative blue” ribbon from the 9/11 Museum in New York City marking the 20th anniversary of the attack, “a physical reminder that we should never forget what happened in our beloved city, and the impact this has had on so many of us, especially the victims, family members, survivors, ”Abedin said Vogue. She superimposed the ribbon with a flag pin of the United States and Afghanistan, signaling her “hope that we will not forget what the Afghan people face as they go through this monumental and uncertain time.” After a long career in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, what worries Abedin is: “the world forgets … there are families, women and children in crisis “. She called her collection of pins a “little nod” to September 11 and Afghanistan: “We carry them in our hearts.” At an evening paying homage to American fashion, the choice of Abedin by Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong by Greta Constantine was also loaded with meaning. As Abedin pointed out, “Canada really made an important statement by announcing early on that it would accept 20,000 Afghan refugees for permanent resettlement.” “In America” ​​has sparked national identity reviews: the exhibit features a white Prabal Guring dress from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection, with a belt asking the vivid question, “Who’s becoming American?” Abedin, the daughter of Indian immigrants, said she contemplates the answers in her next memoir, Both and. “I ask the question, ‘Who defines what an American is?'” She said. “The most important aspect of my identity was to be American. I think that’s something a lot of immigrant families feel.”

