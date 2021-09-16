Fashion
Fashion dreams: creating a brand
YamileX perez figuereo 22 (she)
Why did I start my business? It is actually quite simple. I always wanted to be in the fashion industry. When I was 16, I began to explore it through competitions and modeling. Although I still have a love for modeling, I decided to investigate my interest in fashion design. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely difficult industry to take on when you have little experience; So, after a lot of research, I came to the conclusion that it would be better to develop the brand as a retail business and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the change, I am currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I will be able to add some exclusive handmade designs to my brand.
I am passionate about fashion because it is a creative outlet open to all to find self-expression and self-confidence. At least in my definition of fashion, there are no restrictions or limits on what you can do. It is a subjective phenomenon that manifests itself with anything that appeals to your aesthetic. As a result, it is quite a unique experience for most people, if not all.
I launched YMLX by Yami, my clothing brand, on December 4, 2020 at 12 a.m. I know it’s very specific, but it’s a very memorable date for me. Aside from starting my business during the pandemic, it was towards the end of a very traumatic year and only a few months after my grandmother passed away. Although I started my business that day, I had been working on the idea since June of the same year. I started by choosing a name – it’s the most important part of any business, so it took me a while to pick something meaningful to myself and my clients. Taking inspiration from the Rihannas brand, YMLX by Yami cleverly uses my name and nickname. It also underlines my pride in my brand and my self-esteem, which is an essential part of my business.
The next step was to design the logo, another very important part of a business. Even more than the name, the logo is what stays in people’s minds when they imagine a brand. You might not always see a company name, but you will almost always recognize the logo, so I had to take my time to make mine memorable. Lots of logos were designed in the process of creating this one. I became frustrated with the process so there was a long hiatus.
A few months later, I started my junior year with no real intention of picking up where I left off; but when my grandmother passed away shortly after semester started, I made the decision to come home to support my family. That’s when the rest of the process happened: the business cards, the clothing tags, the Instagram page, the website creation, all of that. Then finally, I was ready to launch the first week of December.
Almost a year later, I can proudly say that all the sleepless nights, trial and error, disappointments and successes were worth it. This trip was far from lonely. I had the amazing support of my family, boyfriend and friends throughout the process. They kept me motivated at times when I was filled with despair and disappointment. And although my most important support is no longer there to encourage me and see how far I have taken my dreams, everything is dedicated to him: my grandmother. It is also dedicated to the little girl behind my old home in the Dominican Republic sewing denim handbags and clothes for her dolls from old clothes. I know she is more than excited to see how deeper I can go in our dreams.
During this trip, I learned that patience and organization are essential in running a business. It takes a lot of work to develop a brand from scratch while taking on other responsibilities. It is also important to always remember that everyone’s journey is different. Another’s success may come sooner or later than yours, and that’s okay. Not comparing your business and its success to others is essential to maintaining a positive attitude.
If you want to support my brand, you can follow our Instagram page @ymlxbyyami and visit our site ymlxbyyami.com.
Yamilex Perez Figuereo 22 (she / she) graduated in Psychology from Boston, MA. She can be contacted for comment at [email protected]
