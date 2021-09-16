Fashion
How new technologies are advancing men’s fashion
The fashion industry is constantly changing, and with new technologies, the clothing options for women and men have become limitless. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), it is estimated that retail sales will increase between 10.5% and 13.5% in 2021, amounting to $ 4.44 billion.
It is also estimated that the men’s fashion industry will increase by $ 153.87 billion. As menswear evolves and more and more technologies emerge, the development of fashion will change and contribute to this growth.
It is interesting to keep up with all the new technologies to improve existing fashion lines, from wearable technology to remote monitoring sensors. Customers expect more than style of their clothing, and retailers must adapt to these changing expectations.
Below are some examples of technologies used to improve existing men’s clothing and influence a gentleman’s buying decisions.
1. Stretch fabrics
Scientific and technological developments have enabled the creation of spanx and elastane, commonly known as lycra. Being able to move around freely is convenient and necessary for men interested in fitness or comfort.
There is so much many types of stretch fabrics that hit the market. The first, called elastomers, were created in 1958 and used for bras and swimwear. Now men can find the same stretchy fabrics in pants and dress shirts.
Many men appreciate the feeling of comfort in their clothes, but want to avoid compromising on style for it. Fortunately, stretch fabrics reward men with both style and comfort, allowing them to move freely and look good while doing so.
2. Fabrics with changing colors
A remarkable feature entering the garment industry is the fabric which changes color. At some point, you may be able to control the color of your clothes using a mobile app.
At the University of Central Florida (UCF), researchers are develop a tissue that changes color called Chromorphous. The hardware is battery powered and can be controlled with an app so you can seamlessly change your look, depending on the setting or mood you’re in.
The fabric has threads with micro-threads and pigments that change color. While the current material feels a bit odd, researchers at UCF are working on making the micro-yarns even smaller to improve the texture of the fabric. It currently looks like a tote bag, but it might look more like regular clothing fabric as technology develops.
3. Internet of Things (IoT) clothing
If you’re unfamiliar with IoT, it’s basically about applying software to physical objects so that they can communicate with each other. IoT technology is developing at a rapid pace and is expected to transform the fashion industry.
One company, Eon Group, is currently developing clothing integrated with IoT technology. The goal is to create clothes with its own operating system, similar to what you would find on an iPhone or Android.
Some of the purposes of this technology are as follows:
- Increase supply chain efficiency
- Reduce the risk of out-of-stock items
- Improve marketing performance
4. Try before you buy augmented reality (AR)
The post-pandemic era is likely to bring new technologies, and AR is no exception. It is now possible to experiment with different clothes to see what they look like on your body before purchasing anything.
If you are looking to create a minimalist wardrobe, too known as a capsule wardrobe, you will be able to experiment with augmented reality to discover the new look.
It is a perfect way to make informed purchasing decisions and research product specifications. It will be interesting to see how the magic of AR helps potentially increase customer satisfaction and retention in the future.
5. 3D printing
Compared to traditional textile manufacturing, 3D printing can offer other advantages to clothing retailers. 3D knitwear is becoming more and more popular, and more and more companies are experimenting with this technology to achieve higher levels of sustainability.
The main difference between 3D printed clothes and standard 3D objects is that the machine sees them as an inflated knitting machine. While 3D printed clothing is not yet mainstream in the fashion industry, it will likely become more prevalent in the future.
6. Self-cleaning clothes
A company has researched new ways to reduce your laundry because their clothes use products that require less cleaning. HercLon launched Kribi, the first pair of self-cleaning underwear that can be worn for weeks without washing.
Sometimes taking care of clothes requires check the care label, but the process can be made easier with self-cleaning clothes.
While it may seem disgusting at first, HercLon avoids petroleum-based materials in its clothing and has created what it calls HercFiber. It’s a combination of natural materials like beech, eucalyptus and bamboo. The result is underwear that stays cleaner, more absorbent, breathable and thermodynamic.
Advancing fashion with new technologies
This list contains only a handful of examples of the new technology coming to the fashion industry. Whether it’s self-cleaning underwear or stretch fabrics, technological developments will continue to expand the reach of the industry and meet new customer expectations.
Retailers around the world are always trying to find innovative ways to deliver top-notch products to their customers to achieve their bottom line. It is more important than ever for companies to implement new technologies to maintain a competitive advantage and deliver value.
What do you think of men’s fashion technology? Please share your thoughts on one of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on ourMeWe pageby joining the MeWe social network.
Last updated September 15, 2021.
