Fashion
Snuneymuxw designers take their couture to the biggest fashion scene
Having a runway show at New York Fashion Week is a high point for any designer, but for sisters Aunalee Boyd-Good and Sophia Seward-Good who had a runway just weeks after a massive warehouse fire. destroyed much of their stock, the experience was surreal.
“My sister and I just kept looking at each other, like we’re here. We do. It happens,” Sophia Seward-Good said to host Robyn Burns on CBC. All points to the west.
“We were so excited, happy and sad. I think every emotion went through us at that point. “
The Snuneymuxw sisters are the creative force behind the Ay Lelum Design House. They showcased their collection on September 11 as part of the Global Fashion Collective show, a lineup featuring handpicked talent from around the world.
Although the warehouse fire on Aug. 27 destroyed about 90 percent of their inventory, Seward-Good said, the fashion week collection was kept because it was in another location.
Watch | The models parade on the runway showing off the fashion creations:
The collection itself focused on a creation story that was told to the sisters by their father.
“We call it Stqeeye ‘because we have a creation story where two wolves were put on the mountain by the Creator and they came down from the mountain on a cold winter night and when they swam across the Nanaimo River they had lost their fur and had become the first man and woman to live in the Nanaimo River area, which is actually the land our family currently lives in, ”Seward-Good said.
The collection goes from nude and skin tones representing creation to oranges and reds.
Watching the models walk the runway in their designs has been an incredible experience, said Seward-Good.
“Just watching it all land like we imagined it was so exciting. We were just beaming smiles there. Yes, it is happening. The time is right and seeing people can see them. stories told while walking down track and listening to music, ”she said.
“I think it’s the most beautiful thing to see.”
Ay Lelum is based in Nanaimo.
