San Diego high school students protest dress codes, calling them “sexist” and “outdated”





SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. Students in San Diego County are fighting the dress code policies of their schools.

On Monday, a protest was held at Grossmont High School in East County. Four students were detained and then released. District officials said they started throwing objects during the protest. “If they’re going to have such a strict dress code, then they might as well give everyone uniforms at this point,” said junior Anthony Pustizzi. Pustizzi was not at the protest, but understands the students’ frustration, saying not only that the dress code is outdated, but also unfair. And it’s also sexist because there’s a lot more to girls than guys, Pustizzi said. Here is a part of this dress code implied : -No oversized or fitted clothing

-No sleeveless tops or that show your belly

-Slippers, pajamas, spiked jewelry and wallet chains are also not allowed There are some that are unfair because people should be dressed as they want comfortably as long as it is a reasonable way to dress, said junior Stephanie Zamora. A petition on changer.org to end the dress code had collected nearly 2,500 signatures Wednesday afternoon. Grossmont senior Mari Da Silva began by writing in part: Controlling the way students dress, especially female college students, reinforces shame in our bodies, not safety. At Sweetwater High School in South San Diego County, students have the same concerns. They held a protest there last month.

Students from San Ysidro High School also organized a walkout.



In a statement, a spokesperson for Sweetwater Union High School said in part: While we do not tolerate students leaving classrooms and running out of teaching time, we recognize the right of students to protest against perceived inequalities. Over the past three years, district and site leaders have held forums with students, staff, and community members on identified campuses to discuss these specific concerns about dress codes. We will continue to hold these forums. Meanwhile, Grossmont Union High School District spokesman Collin McGlashen had a similar response, saying district leaders welcome free speech and are open to the possibility of changing the dress code at the ‘to come up. “We understand where our students are coming from. That’s why we here at the District have started to engage in conversations and in the future we will continue to do so,” said McGlashen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/san-diego-high-school-students-protest-dress-codes-calling-them-sexist-and-outdated-sweetwater-grossmont-la-mesa-san-ysidro-el-cajon/509-fb933ea8-b2ed-4a3c-a679-69ea3a8478d8

