The Chronicle Company of the Week: “When you look good, you feel good. And I like to make people happy.

By Busta Brown

If you are looking for clothes that are different, stand out from the crowd and are extremely stylish, Fashion Overall is the place for you. Stopping is a must!

I’ve never seen women’s shoes and sandals that left me speechless and the words dope and fly are understatements. Fashion Overall has something for men, women and children, from small to 4x. If I don’t have something you’re looking for, I’ll do my best to find it. I like to make people happy; that’s why I started my clothing business. When you look good, you feel great, said owner and CEO Christina Astrop.

As a child, she knew very early on that she would be an entrepreneur. I would ask questions about how to start a business and how successful businesses got to where they are. I had planned to pursue a career in nursing, then as an adult I started researching how to start my own business.

I got into extreme couponing and that’s how I started my clientele that I have now. I sold coupons and housewares, Christina shared.

Winston-Salem’s native family and friends commented on how well she dressed, which inspired the decision to open a clothing store. In 2017 the company started as an online store, then in 2019 the doors of Fashion Overall were opened to the public.

Christina said the key to her success isn’t just selling clothes and lashing. I always wanted to be in both the fashion and beauty industry, so I got into eyelash making as well. I have a great relationship with my clients so I know what they want. I understand them and they understand me.

What I love most about my clients is that they believed in my dream and were excited to invest in it. When you walk into my store, I treat you like I would like to be treated as a customer, she said.

Astrop runs a business, raises a seven-year-old girl, and goes to school to become a beautician. Seven-year-old Lorryn saw her mom working hard as a CEO and entrepreneur, so she started a children’s clothing business called Lorryns World. This is something she decided on her own and I am very proud of her. I also credit my success to my mother. It’s because I saw how hard she was working, and it inspired me to work hard and create financial freedom for myself and my daughter, Christina shared.

The CEO shared that everything at Fashion Overall is lovingly created to express styles for everyday stories. Everyone has a story, so when you wear our clothes we want you to feel powerful, to believe in yourself and in your power.

Fashion Overall offers personalized clothing for men and women. High waisted shorts for women, jaw-dropping short sets, a beautiful tie-dye biker ensemble, summer dresses, sleeveless shirts and the slit dress are must-haves. And there’s more ! I love men’s joggers, t-shirts, shorts and colorful sets. And the shoes! You have to see the shoes!

Christina said if she could go back the only thing she would do differently would be more research. When I did my research it helped me realize I needed to slow down because there is an order in everything you do. You have to slow down and master one thing at a time. I learned the importance of balancing my business taxes, which is an absolute must to stay in business. Researching and talking to successful business owners helped me avoid making business decisions that would cost me more money down the road.

I wear a lot of hats. I’m the cashier, I do all the marketing and pretty much everything, said Christina. When she graduates from beautician school, the next phase begins. I want to buy a new building and have a beauty bar with different rooms to sell clothes, sell beauty products and provide different beauty services. It will be a one stop shop for everything you need to look and feel good. When you leave my store I want you to feel good about yourself inside and out.

I asked Christina Astrop to share her favorite quote. She believes she could, so she did. My business of the month is general fashion. For more information, visit www.fashionoverall.com, Facebook, IG and Snapchat. Fashion Overall is located at 2101 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment only on Sunday and Monday.