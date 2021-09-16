How two entrepreneurs bring diversity and AI to clothing design

Jean-Sébastien Siow and Jean-Jérémie Siow

From the invention of the loom to temperature-controlled fabrics to AR / VR locker rooms, technology has always played a role in fashion.

Today, the fashion industry is a $ 2 trillion industry that employs over 200 million people, so figuring out what clothes make people look and feel good is big business. Artificial intelligence has already been used to design collections, analyze trends, and predict what will be popular in the future.

By taking into account factors such as social media popularity or weather conditions, AI can help save time and money by predicting which clothes are likely to sell well before they are made. Designers have no reason to guess for sure which colors or fabrics will appeal to consumers, because an algorithm can do it instead.

The use of AI isn’t just limited to making clothes, either; it could also play a huge role in the retail stores themselves. Stores could use data from previous purchases and customer surveys combined with AI to create personalized shopping experiences for each customer, and even predict which new products they might be interested in purchasing. Photographers like Javier Aranburu are also using AI to capture and model clothing in the way that works best for clients. This technology is already in use by Aranburu and retailers like Uniqlo who are able to recommend purchases to customers based on their previous choices.

Consumers are not only looking for a product they need, but also something that will suit both their personal style and their body shape. Brands have responded to this demand and now employ virtual stylists who use algorithms to create personalized looks for shoppers in real time. What’s more, companies are even using AI to analyze photos of people wearing various outfits and then provide feedback on what they think is good or not so good.

Consolidating this marriage of style and technology, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) recently announced a three-year partnership with Shapeways Inc., an online marketplace for 3D printed products.

This last point, the ultimate customization of her wardrobe, is perhaps one of the most interesting applications of AI in the fashion industry. We are all used to the idea of ​​getting personalized suits from a tailor. The process is long and expensive, but the result is that you get a costume that conforms to your body as if it had been made for you. But what if we could skip the tailor? What if we could feed the dimensions of our body to an algorithm and get a set of models generated that would exactly match the design? ADAPTED, a high-end tailoring company founded by POC, sparked a revolution in this space by doing just that.

SUITABLEE’s “Digital Pattern Innovator” aims to provide customers with the best way to get tailored suits affordably, quickly and comfortably. The system works by means of a 3D infrared body scanner which is a local method of collecting body data to help better generate clothing designs for online customers in North America and Europe.

I had the opportunity to sit down with SUITABLEE founders, Jean-Sébastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow, to discuss how AI is changing the fashion industry, as well as their ideas in as founders of color at the intersection of fashion and technology.

How does SUITABLEE use AI?

It all started in October 2015, with an innovative idea to combine old-fashioned sewing with technology. The brand was launched without any office or store because we wanted to grow from the roots and have a solid foundation. We have moved locally, visiting homes and offices with thousands of fabrics to deliver the elegance of custom suits to our clients from the comfort of their own homes. Initially, it was about learning the ins and outs of tailor-made tailoring from expert tailors.

Over time, we’ve noticed that the actions we take are valuable data. That’s when the idea came to us. We have started to prepare a huge database of measurements and thousands of body scans. The data was then used in AI to create a neural data network for body measurements and shapes. We use this AI to understand each customer’s measure and deliver ultra-tailored suits at the most affordable range.

Our Automatic sizing The technology generates personalized digital clothing designs derived from a wealth of data from thousands of body scans from our local customers. With the thousands of clients we measured and digitized in the first few years of our existence, we documented and digitized all of our costume design patterns and fine-tuned them with the many modifications and alterations required in the tailoring process. By matching these very unique models to the customer qualifications of themselves, we are now able to accurately generate new and unique models based on customer responses to our 12 questions (given the richness of correlations in our data). AI helps to learn these correlations.

AI is essential to our business because there are very few identical organisms. Each person has their own unique morphology, thus requiring intelligence through the accumulation and validation of existing data. This intelligence helps generate a unique custom size for each customer.

What makes it unique compared to existing custom costume platforms?

There is not a single competitor in the bespoke costume business that can generate measurements for costumes like we do. Most competitors randomly assume the sizes of their customers’ outfits with very basic size measurements that customers have to take manually. This allows a large margin for human error and interpretation. Our sizing technology leaves no room for much interpretation. Essentially, we offer a bespoke fit without requiring the multiple physical appointments of a traditional bespoke experience.

What are some interesting examples of AI used in the fashion industry that interest you?

We love the ability of AI in the industry to recommend out-of-the-box clothing and styles for customers. The possibility of having an AI stylist is definitely something that we are looking at.

As people of color in AI, how do you feel about diversity and inclusion in the industry?

Asians born in the United States or Canada are generally not represented in prominent roles in the fashion industry. However, the strong background of Asians studying computer science combined with the fact that Montreal (our home) is a hub for AI has certainly helped make the possibility real with SUITABLEE. We have never felt resistance to integrating AI into our business. Perhaps our engineering background has made it easier for us to gain notoriety in the fashion industry, where Asians do not currently play a dominant role.

Could you tell us a little bit about racial biases in AI algorithms and their impact on the use of AI algorithms in fashion?

We absolutely see racial bias in the way our clients qualify their sizes. For example, Asians tend to have shorter legs than other races. However, it’s not uncommon for Asians to mention that they have normal or average leg lengths. Because we do not ask for someone’s race in our AI questionnaire, the answers our clients provide may be skewed due to their racial biases.

How do you see your AI technology evolving in the future?

We will see a lot more improvements in the accuracy of our clothing sizes. Since AI has helped us propel us forward, we envision AI to eventually serve as a tool to help individuals style and customize their costumes for specific needs (weddings, work, interviews, etc.). Improving the precision of our garments will continue to push us to be the fastest in producing personalized products. We are leading the race in terms of production speed and will continue to be the fastest in the world thanks to our precision.

What excites you most about the future of AI in fashion?

AI has a huge opportunity in the future. The applications are limitless. Beyond just generating the perfect suit sizes, we see AI helping to make fashion a much more eco-friendly industry. Clothing production and product returns are so unnecessary and harmful to our environment that we are seeing AI helping reduce unwanted clothing as well as ill-fitting clothing that contributes to returns and waste.