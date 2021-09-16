The Normal Brand opens at Fifth + Broadway | New





NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Normal brand started in St. Louis in 2015 by accident after the company founder said he couldn’t find a “normal” shirt anywhere. Today, the company now has its clothing in more than 500 stores across the United States and is opening its second brick and mortar store in Nashville at Fifth + Broadway. Jimmy Sansone, the founder, was looking for something timeless, comfortable and easy to wear. With no fashion background, he designed and made his own shirt in his parents’ basement and thus, The Normal Brand was born. Their success is a family affair: two parents, 10 siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins ​​all play a role in the business. Brother Niko, who works in real estate, helped secure the space in downtown Nashville’s hottest new location, Fifth + Broadway. Brother Lan has helped bring the brand into retailers across the country. Brother Conrad helped develop their website and open stores. Their mother designs the interior of the store with generations of family photos and memorabilia, right down to the taxidermy buffalo on the wall hunted by their grandfather. “Our parents and grandparents have always told us to set high goals and work as hard as possible, so we hope people like the product,” said Conrad Sansone, brother and co-owner of The Normal Brand. Earlier this year, their sister Sophia helped the family team up with country music star Luke Combs to design a hat for charity. All proceeds have been donated to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses affected by COVID-19. The hat sold in one day and raised $ 125,000 for struggling businesses. Guys say they don’t stop there. They hope to open more in the future and expand their online footprint. “We still have a long way to go but it’s fun so far,” Sansone said. You can find a range of clothing, hats and accessories for men and women on their site here. The Normal Brand will open at Fifth + Broadway this Thursday. It is located on the ground floor right next to the Ray Ban store.

