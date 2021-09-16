Here is what you missed

Fashion
Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Here, ten moments from New York Fashion Week that you might have missed:
Every season, Puppets and Puppets is a feast for the eyes. In the past, the brand has shown Ferrero Rocher heels and chocolate chip belts. Last season, the models paraded in cake hats. So I was like, Alright, food on my head works, said designer Carly Mark in a neutral tone. This week, she showed Wisconsin Cheesy Hats an ode to her roots in the Midwest and, coincidentally, to the Green Bay Packers game that was happening concurrently with the parade. I kinda like lowbrow-highbrow, she explained. I wanted to design a Wisconsin cheese hat but made of beeswax and beautifully carved. She also designed cheese wedge shoes and added a Parm wheel helmet. Because why not?
Emilie Petrarch
Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Telfar’s introduction of Telfar TV was an exhilarating journey part performance art, part sincere. We’ll just have to wait and see what * really * is. Did I mention he has duffel bags?
Asia Milia Ware
Photo: Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
After the Thom Brownes show, which featured an imaginary garden with statues translated by beautifully united tulle dresses with a Greek drape in trompe-l’oeil I asked the designer if anyone was planning to wear any of the dresses at the Costume Institute gala. He quite quickly and categorically answered no. Looking back, her answer makes sense: Her more quintessentially theatrical fashion was well represented at the Met, with Sharon Stone, for one, in a black embroidered suit. But, still, I wish a beauty had worn the unusual Browne: a pale blue or dark pink tulle sheath layered with, say, a fabulous black mesh headdress from Stephen Jones.
Cathy Horyn
Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
An Uber can make or break your show schedule. On Friday night, the Cuts team was scheduled to travel from Coach in the far west of Manhattan to Eckhaus Latta deep in Bushwick, a land and sea crossing, in about half an hour. Our poor driver valiantly tried, and despite updating every moment with the show organizers via text message, we managed to pull over to the blocked street where the show was being held just as it was taking place. And you know what? It was unexpected, luckily perfect. Standing against the metal gates blocking the spectacle to passers-by, we had the ideal view: panoramic, unobstructed, complete. We saw it all at sunset.
Matthieu schneier
Photo: Maryam Nassir Zadeh / PIXEL / SIPA / Shutterstock
The pandemic has changed a lot of people’s styles (including mine) to prioritize comfort. New York-based cool-girl designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh showed off a two-tone pair that made me feel seen for my current obsession with the sweatshirt and heel combo.
AMW
Photo: Andrea Sabugo
Every now and then a glance goes down the podium and you momentarily dissociate yourself, imagining yourself in another time and another space. As a model wearing an Edvin Thompson creation from Theophilio circled the corner of the runway, I pictured myself 1,500 miles away, to be exact, at the Blue Lagoon in Jamaica. Given that her collection was inspired by her Jamaican heritage, I would say it’s safe to say it was a success.
Joanna nikas
Photo: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Debuting for the first time this NYFW season, emerging designer Elena Velez showcased a spellbinding and alluring collection through a gallery-style presentation. Velez’s commitment to local craftsmanship and collaboration builds on his upbringing on the Milwaukeean Docks, which feels central to the recent revisiting of folk crafts, but with a distinctly unique voice that feels at both down to earth and painfully beautiful.
Vivian chuang
Photo: Photo: Alessandro Viero / Gorunway.com
Maybe because Collina Strada was the first day of Fashion Week, Hillary Taymours rooftop garden in Brooklyn at twilight, and its extremely eclectic cast of friends and models young, elderly, children served as a great takeoff. Plus the garden color mix looked fresh!
CH
Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty Images for Chromat
On the last day of Fashion Week, bodywear brand Chromat hosted a pop-up beach show at Jacob Riis, also known as Peoples Beach, a popular destination for the queer, trans, and non-binary community. At New York. He presented the latest collection in collaboration with artist and filmmaker Tourmaline, with all-red looks: swim skirts, monokinis, shorts and swim bottoms with soft pockets and matching bikini tops. The collection celebrated trans women, non-binary people, and intersex people who don’t fit.
André Nguyen
Photo: Randy Brooke / Getty Images for Moschino
Hairstylist Danilo was up until 1:30 a.m. finding the right accessories to go with her rainbow braids. The gumball-like beads added just the right amount of wacky, campy fun for a Moschino show.
Kathleen Hou
