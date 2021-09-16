September 16-25 MN Black Fashion Week is back!





BFWMN will organize five events around the Twin Cities from September 16 to 25.

MINNEAPOLIS Black Fashion Week MN is back for its fall season! Organizers said BFWMN was created “to showcase talented and creative black, indigenous people of color.” From Thursday September 16 to Saturday September 25, the organization offers a full range of events featuring local fashion designers. 9/16: The crazy, sexy and cool fashion show, 8 p.m. at the W Hotel Minneapolis. This show will feature several designers including Just Beautiful, BAEB, Fabulous Diva Boutique and Glam Curves Boutique. 21/9: Paint a model, 6 p.m. at the WALRUS art gallery. This hands-on experience will give you the opportunity to express your creative side with a little touch. 22/9: Black girl magic fashion show, 7 p.m. at the Brother Justus Whiskey Company. This show will feature designers from all of the Twin Cities including Te La Vie Kollection, Speak Easy Mpls, and Scissors and Sass. This event plans to celebrate the beauty, power and energy of all black and brunette women. 24/9: The Art of Streetwear Show, 8 p.m. at Moxy Minneapolis Downtown on the mezzanine level. KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Guy Brown will liven up the evening! The featured designers are Green Bay Packers offensive tackle William Billy Turner, founder of Public Immunity, as well as Corazon Clothing. Kreate Clothing will close with the headliner of the evening, Kendall Ray. 25/09: Black man’s magical fashion show, 8 p.m. at the Brother Justus Whiskey Company. This show will spotlight vintage fashion, and KARE 11s sunrise anchor Guy Brown will be one of the star models strutting around! KARE 11 is a proud sponsor of Black Fashion Week MN. Other sponsors include The W Minneapolis, Walrus, Belvedere Vodka, Snoop Doggs Indoggo Gin, Risata Wines, The Morrow Group and Aveda. For more information on BFWMN tickets and events, you can follow the social media links below. Instagram: @BlackFashionWeekMn Instagram: @NatalieMorrowMN Facebook: MN Black Fashion Week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/community/black-fashion-week-mn-is-back-for-fall-season/89-e076db0c-67f6-45c6-a8bf-fb6606d91cab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos