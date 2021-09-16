Law Roach, stylist who ran the Met Gala





Can you see how long it will take me to get there, famed stylist Law Roach asked his publicist on Sunday night, as he sat in the bathroom at the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of New York retouching ahead of the Tom Ford Show. Although it is now 7:42 pm and the show has been scheduled for 8 pm across town at the Lincoln Centers David Koch Theater; even though the Met Gala was less than 24 hours away and several of Mr. Roachs’ clients had outfits still unfinished; although he didn’t even choose his own gala outfit, or even change to the one he was about to wear to Mr. Ford’s show, Mr. Roach calmly drank peppermint tea. No caffeine, no cocaine, he says. Just adrenaline, love and passion. His publicist used his phone to gauge traffic and got an estimate of 13 minutes, which according to the laws of fashion meant Mr. Roach was essentially ahead of schedule. It’s not going to start on time, it never does, said Mr Roach, who has braided hair, is very thin and at the time was wearing a long gothic Nike skirt and a white T-shirt in V-neck.

A little over a decade ago, Mr Roach said, he lived in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn (when it was still Bushwick, not east of Williamsburg), sneaking up on fashion shows in Bryant. Park and wiping (ballroom scene – talk to steal) Gucci, Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger clothes in department stores. Today, he creates celebrity covers for W and InStyle, and has a client list that includes singers Halsey and Celine Dion, racing driver Lewis Hamilton (whose table at the Met Gala would be made up entirely of black designers, including Mr. Roach), actress Kerry Washington and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Recently a man started texting Mr. Roach pretending to be Stevie Wonder. For obvious reasons, Mr. Roach thought he was trapped and did not respond. But that was Mr. Wonder and it now seems likely that they will work together too. For the past year and a half, Mr. Roach has also starred in the HBO Max series Legendary, a kind of RuPauls Drag Race, in which some of the most important ball scenes from the houses of Maison Saint Laurent, Maison Ebony, Maison Ninja compete for catwalk supremacy.

As a black teenager who grew up on the South Side of Chicago with a mother he said was addicted to alcohol and drugs, there was no exposure to the world he now moves freely in. The only magazines in the house were Essence, Ebony, and Jet. On his wrist was a gold watch from Chopard, donated by Chopard. On his middle finger was a Jacob & Co. gold ring, donated by Jacob & Co. It was written Law in capital letters. For my generation, those jobs weren’t viable, he added, donning a pair of Rick Owens boots that would later be pulled from his feet by an assistant. The way it worked was, you go to school, you become what you need to be to get benefits for 40 years. That’s what we were told, so that’s what we tried to do. That’s why, after graduating from high school, Mr. Roach attended Chicago State University, where he said he earned a degree in psychology. Then he decides to open a second-hand clothing store in his hometown, Delicious Vintage. Around 2010, a friend introduced her to Zendaya, then a 13-year-old actress who was cast for the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up.

He began to dress her; they have become inseparable. He also became a big spectator of The Rachel Zoe Project, a Bravo reality TV series centered on Hollywood stylist Rachel Zoe Rosenzweig, who took the business to the next level not by creating high-concept shoots for magazines, but putting clothes on tabloids like Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan and watching them sell right away. Many in the company have stopped their noses. Mr. Roach, who saw it as the ultimate story of what was possible, traveled to Los Angeles and rushed to build his client list. In 2017, Ms. Dions’ reputation as the queen of schmaltz needed a facelift. After attending the couture shows in Paris that summer, wearing a series of outfits each more outrageous than the last, other clients joined her list: Chance the Rapper, Mary J Blige, Ariana Grande and Ms. Haddish. Instagram took over from magazines, which rarely allowed celebrities to select their own stylists. Now people were realizing that the path to Mr. Roachs’ diverse client list was often Mr. Roach. Some of his relationships, especially with Ms. Grande, were transitory. Celebrities are fickle, especially with people in the service industry becoming their best creations. For a while, his association with Ms. Dion faded, although he was apparently back with her to work on her next show in Vegas.

He even worked a few times with Anne Hathaway, whose previous stylist Ms Rosenzweig hadn’t exactly welcomed Mr Roach with open arms. I’m not going to say that I was disappointed, he said of his meeting with Ms Rosenzweig. I wouldn’t say she wasn’t nice. The Mark’s clock was approaching eight o’clock. On the bed next to Mr. Roach was a pink crocodile Birkin bag and a Chanel jacket that had been thrown aside like a used T-shirt. I can’t handle this, his publicist said, placing the jacket on a hanger. Mr. Roachs’ phone rang. It was Mr Hamiltons’ manager who informed him that Mr Hamilton, who had been in an accident over the weekend, was heading to the airport and would be in New York at around 5 a.m. The door rang and Mr. Roach answered. My videographer, he said. Well, actually Lewiss. He told the man too late and fired him. Soon he was settled into an Escalade bound for Lincoln Center, holding a personalized Tom Ford face mask he would forget in the car, a debit card he then left in a hotel bar, and a Birkin bag. which remained in his possession mainly because of the diligence. of his army of over 20 people, who kept calling him on two cell phones (one was missing that evening). There were some last minute changes with the guests at the Met Gala. And delays at the tailors. On FaceTime, Mr. Roach and his assistant, Cassy Meier, had an argument over a tissue sample.

I didn’t ask for black and gray, he said, as Ms. Meier held what she had. I asked for black Where Grey. Ms. Meier moved the garment and Mr. Roach spotted a shade underneath that he liked. What is that? he said. The carpet, she replied. Well get off the mat, he said. And please, for the next few hours every piece of information has to go through you. This way we don’t make mistakes. Interns, he continued, caused more problems than solutions. The car drove down Central Park West. When asked what type of boss he was, Mr. Roach responded with one word: Tough. With only a slight street he said he had gone to Paris for the shows and had not brought Ms. Meier with him and that she would have left afterwards. Have you seen Le Diable wears Prada? he said. This is exactly what it was. The car reached Lincoln Center. Mr. Roach came out and was greeted by young women carrying a black clipboard. I forgot my mask, he said adding profanity. Fortunately, the staff had more on hand.

Photographers lined up to take her picture. Fashionable students pressed against barricades shouted his name. He’s Zendayas’ stylist, one said, as Mr. Roach posed for photos. Another shouted at him directly: I love your hair. To which he replied: I love your face.

When he entered the David Koch Theater and walked up only one staircase, it became clear that he was on time. Guests mingled outside on a terrace, sipping cocktails. Mr. Roach was greeted by Sally Singer, Head of Fashion at Amazon; a Hollywood agent who wanted to put him in touch with a client; and Jennifer Hudson, whom Roach recently embellished for InStyle. Happy birthday, he told her. This is my 40th, Ms. Hudson replied. The new 20, he said. (Mr Roach claimed he was 35, his publicist later said 36, and various published reports place the self-proclaimed image architect in his 40s.) At around 8:30 a.m., he walked to his seat, the lights went out and a cavalcade of Studio 54-inspired ready-to-wear models began to parade through the room.

At the passage of a male mannequin dressed in glittery gold, Mr. Roach who ricochets between indifference and exuberance, by turns quite jaded and beyond everything, began to applaud. I discovered it, he said. He was my nurse in the emergency room. It is now the face of Tom Ford men’s clothing! Subsequently, Mr. Roach returned to the street. With his car stuck in nearby traffic, several black college students wearing monogrammed Vuitton and Dior clothing took the opportunity to ask Mr Roach for photos and career advice. He was friendly to everyone, which is somewhat surprising considering that on Legendary he seems to be stepping up his imperiousness, burning off competitors who are straining his nerves and failing to get him to the ground. I am the figure of Simon Cowell, he said. I don’t feel bad about it. Everything I do comes from passion. I want everyone to be awesome, and unfortunately someone has to come home. It’s like that. If you have the chance, be prepared. The car pulled up and took him to the Plaza Hotel to meet model Alton Mason for a late-night fitting. Mr. Roach had spoken of what else he wanted to accomplish. His own show. His own line of clothing. Interiors. In short, he said: Everything.

