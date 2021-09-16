Follow Kendall Jenner on a Busy Day at New York Fashion Week





Kendall Jenner is used to having a busy schedule during New York Fashion Week, but it was a bit busier, even for her. As Fwrd’s new Creative Director, the model and businesswoman visited designers in the showrooms to select what the retailer will offer in the spring 2022 collections. Vogue Join you on a busy day from Central Park to NoHo. Her day started with the Michael Kors Parade, held at Tavern on the Green in the park. Jenner opened the show in a black bra top and pencil skirt with a bold red lip. Then he made his way to the Peter Dos showroom before the first designer show. In the car, Jenner reflected on her transition from model to creative director of Fwrd and founder of 818 tequila. I have a lot of sisters who are all very powerful women and business women, especially my mom and even my grandmother, she says. I always knew it would be a step for me. For her first official assignment as Creative Director, Jenner found a lot to like in the Dos showroom. She admired the sculptural Dos jumpsuits, the coats and a particularly cool pair of jeans. Now I’m selfish, just looking for myself! she said laughing. After doing the prints, she said, I love modeling, but most of the time you’re someone else’s vision, so it’s really cool to be on that side and ‘have more control over things. In the car after her visit to the Dos studio, she jumped on a Zoom call to take care of her other case: 818 tequila. It has been the joy of my life, she said. After visiting a few other designers, it was time for Jenner to get glamorous for a Fwrd dinner at Zero Bond at NoHo. The paparazzi, of course, captured her LBD as she entered the restaurant. See his busy day below. Director: Scott Perry

Editors: Daniel Poler and Victoria Mortati

Director of Photography: Sam Cutler Kreutz

Camera assistant: Rob Agulo

Audio: Braulio Lin

Chef: Jarrod Kloiber

Producer: Lia Mitchell

Associate producer: Khitam Jabr

Associate producer: Jessica Schier

Production manager: Edith Pauccar

CCO: Karlo Corona

PA Ensemble: Samurai Angel-Bello

PA Truck Driver: Alex Prosser

Vice-President, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Robert Semmer

Creative Editorial Director: Mark Guiducci

Post-production supervisor: Marco Glinbizzi Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI and A $ AP Rocky jewelry in ERL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/good-morning-vogue-season-3-episode-2-kendall-jenner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos