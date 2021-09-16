Meet the Met photographer whose colorful dress unexpectedly went viral





Photographer Hunter Abrams wears a Willie Norris x Outlier dress at the Met Gala. Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images Normally, photographers blend in with the Met Gala backdrop, being careful not to step on celebrity tulle as they step onto the red carpet. But this year, a photographer made his mark among the celebrities and went viral in the process. On screen, among celebrities like Billie Eilish and Keke Palmer, Vogue photographer Hunter Abrams and their Willie Norris dress stood out as an expectation, a elegantthumb. With a silhouette like an elongated T-shirt and swirls of blue, purple and green, it was a dreamy technicolor dress. And it didn’t take long for social media to notice. In a photo of Eilish perfecting her best Marilyn Monroe pose, there was Abrams, armed with two cameras, freshly dyed red hair, a Bienen Davis handbag that read 4all, their father’s gold chain and a pair of Nike sneakers. Twitter user @marynmck took note and wrote the following: Sure Billie is amazing, but really the night belongs to Caftan Photog, whoever they are #MetGala. And while Keke Palmer was setting up interviews, there was this Caftan Photog again. Ok, so who is this photographer behind Keke Palmer at the Met Gala because they SERVE LOOKS, wrote Twitter user @alina_snis. Just like that, Abrams had his Cinderella moment. Norris and Abrams. Photo: Courtesy of Hunter Abrams The dress has an equally magical background story. It was created by designer Willie Norris in collaboration with Outlier, a men’s clothing company of which she is the design director (she also has her own line, Willie Norris Workshop). Abrams has long been friends with Norris and a fan of his pieces, which include T-shirts with phrases that say Promote Homosexuality and Incite Queerness. Norris also designed the Abramss 2019 Met pre-party look, a costume with Susan Sontags Notes on Camp printed on it. For Abrams, wearing a Norris piece for this year’s gala was a no-brainer. I knew I wanted to wear a dress and I knew I wanted to wear something Willie, says Abrams. I wear a Willie t-shirt every day of my life. For reference, Abrams sent Norris an image of Tilda Swinton accepting an Oscar in 2008 wearing what they described as this big Lanvin bag. Next, Norris reflected on the theme, In America. I was like, I’m an American designer, said Norris Vogue by telephone. I should be doing something that is deeply about crafting. She then hired her friend, the marble artist Sheryl Oppenheim, to dye about fifteen scarves. Oppenheim worked 35 hours over the weekend to hand-dye each scarf, which Norris then hand-sewn. There isn’t a single machine stitch, she notes, like a nod to craftsmanship. Abrams in the robe and mask of Norris. Photo: Courtesy of Hunter Abrams On the night of, Abrams hadn’t anticipated the commotion around the robe. I didn’t think anyone would care enough to pay so much attention to what I was wearing, especially since I was working, explained Abrams. I’m not a celebrity, so I was really caught off guard. As for Norris? She had a hunch it would turn heads. I kind of knew it would happen, to be real. The dress was really beautiful. It’s elegant, it’s a little sober. Just that image of seeing Billie Eilish going up all the stairs at the Met with Hunter in the background… it’s kind of funny how Hunter stands out, Norris says. It is such a beautiful composition. When I saw that I was like, work. Viral or otherwise, Abrams had a loving reason for wearing the dress. I have the impression that she [Norris] deserves a spot at the Met, says Abrams. And I told him, I’ll take you to the Met until you’re there. See all the celebrity looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet: Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI and A $ AP Rocky jewelry in ERL 2021 Met Gala:See every celebrity arrival, read the latest stories, and get exclusive behind the scenes here

