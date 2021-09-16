Met Gala, Costume Institute Reminders of Wealth Inequality in Fashion – WWD

Opening Saturday, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” features exactly 100 definitions of American fashion, some by household names Halston, Donna Karan, Tory Burch and Ralph Lauren, and others by designers who never thought of it. that they would be included in their wildest dreams. at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

At the press premiere on Monday, Los Angeles designer Claude Kameni of LaVie by CK screamed with joy when she saw her 2021 African wax print volume dress set in the basement gallery. , perfectly embodying the nickname “vitality” given to it in the museum’s American lexicon. fashion.

“It’s unreal to me. I grew up loving these brands and now I’m next to them, ”said Kameni, who I first met at the start of the pandemic, as she struggled in her apartment of a bedroom in Hollywood to finish working on virtual dresses. BET Awards and for the movie “Coming 2 America”.

The exhibit uses a quilt as a metaphor for the American fashion experience, with each look representing a square, highlighting the common threads of individualism, folk art, and functionality.

The designs are also organized into 16 thematic sections denoting emotions, including fun, self-confidence, belonging, and nostalgia, though there is no signage for them. The texts on object walls also provide little context.

Instead, visitors are left on their own to make connections, as curation doesn’t give Michael Kors more weight than Miguel Adrover. To reinforce the democratic approach, all the clothes are displayed in the same plain glass showcases. (“China: Through the Looking Glass” it is not.)

LaVie by CK designer Claude Kameni sees her work for the first time in “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

WWD

The exhibition is certainly perfectly timed. American fashion is in the midst of a generational change and renaissance.

During the spring New York Fashion Week runways, established names like Moschino, Michael Kors and Christian Siriano may have had the most engagement on social media, but newcomers Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Peter Do, Sergio Hudson and Willy Chavarria are creating buzz by designing on their own terms, sometimes outside the fashion system, with values ​​of fairness, inclusiveness and sustainability at the heart of their business.

While it is certainly revolutionary that the work of these outsiders has finally made it onto the catwalks and the museum, the reminders of the inequalities in the industry that have historically kept so many designers from succeeding are still evident.

A wall of windows traces the history of sportswear, from Claire McCardell’s Popover apron dress in 1943 to Diane von Furstenberg’s scarf in 1970; Ultrasuede 1974 from Halston; Bonnie Cashin’s 1973 tweed pocket coat; 2018 Tory Burch canvas coat and pants; Donna Karan’s Seven Easy Pieces in 1985; Norman Norell’s 1973 camel skirt and jacket embroidered with gold sequins; 2021 gold sequined turtleneck dress and camel coat by Michael Kors, and 2020 gold sequined jersey dress by Marc Jacobs.

All white designers, although many of them are developing a business from scratch, are also part of American fashion history.

The designs of Norman Norrell, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs exemplify “confidence” in the history of American sportswear.

Courtesy

While color pioneers Stephen Burrows, Patrick Kelly, Virgil Abloh, Pyer Moss and many more are also included in the exhibit in other sections, the aesthetic visual of the historic camel-colored sweep speaks volumes about the difficult legacy of American sportswear and must change long term.

Reminders of iniquity were also present on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night. Even though this was the most diverse crowd in the history of the event, which is to be applauded, many up-and-coming American designers, even those featured in the exhibit, couldn’t afford to attend, with tickets at $ 30,000 each. Most of those who attended were guests, and some were not even invited.

“No, I’m not going.… Imitation of Christ was never funded,” said designer Tara Subkoff, whose 2001 recycled lace dress in the show was an early example of sustainable fashion. . “We were the first. We were the Greta Thunberg of our time and we revere and hate that, ”she said. (Maybe a second youth gala, with cheaper tickets, could be a solution?)

Kameni was still hoping for an invitation Monday morning, but Met staff told him the gala, which is the main fundraiser for the self-funded Costume Institute, is sold out.

European houses Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Balenciaga and Versace dominated the red carpet dress-up game, as well as American brands with deep pockets Kors, Ralph Lauren, Burch, Coach, Tom Ford and Thom Browne.

There were exceptions, of course – Prabal Gurung, for his part, took a table. Brother Vellies designer Aurora James dressed US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a dress that spelled out “Tax the Rich,” a sharp challenge to the crowd she joined, and Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean -Raymond dressed in a red suit with short Kevlar waistcoat and pistol pendant, highlighting the American spots of police violence and gun addiction.

Kerby Jean-Raymond wearing a Pyer Moss tuxedo with a Kevlar waistcoat.

Mega Agency

Romeo Hunte looked fabulous in a large Romeo x Tommy Hilfiger trench jacket, the result of a remarkable collaboration between the sportswear giant and the Brooklyn streetwear designer. (I’d love to see this from more designers.) Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has invited black designers Edvin Thompson, Kenneth Nicholson and Jason Rembert to join him. It should also be noted that several stars wore the Aliette de Rembert collection, including the influential black stylist Law Roach.

For Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Dawn Davis, B Michael designed a two-piece gold-tone metal top and trumpet skirt with embroidery of the names of iconic black American fashion designers including Elizabeth Keckley, Scott Barrie, Ann Low. , Arthur McGee, Willie Smith, Patrick Kelly and Jay Jaxon, some of whom are also featured in the exhibit.

But Michael was never invited to the gala, he said. “It was an American theme and I expected there would be more Americans participating, but it’s subjective,” he said.

Marcus Samuelsson and Dawn Davis, who was dressed by B Michael, at the Met Gala.

Courtesy

Many of the young designers who re-weave the fabric of American fashion also couldn’t afford to compete on the Met’s red carpet platform, which shows how much work needs to be done, and is being done financially thanks to to James and his 15 Percent Pledge, the Black in Fashion Council and other new initiatives.

For visitors who know how and where to look, however, there is hope in the exhibit in how America’s new fashion lexicon is defined by young designers like Tremaine Emory, including the jacket and jeans. Floral Denim Tears address the difficult black heritage. in the cotton sector; Telfar Clemens’ post-gender cutout jersey top and jeans and Olivia Cheng’s botanical Dauphinette chain link dresses reflect the urgency of sustainability. (On Instagram, Cheng Photoshoped in a playful way her floral jewelry on Rihanna’s Balenciaga dress, “just for fun.”)

Designer Olivia Cheng’s Dauphinette pieces included in “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Courtesy

Perhaps the Costume Institute will one day purchase the items from these designers for its permanent collection, and they will be the ones hosting the tables at future Met Galas.

There are also fun juxtapositions in the exhibit – including the sultry 2006 ‘Vertebrae’ black dress by American designer Ralph Rucci in front of a functional uniform from Heron Preston’s 2016 collaboration with the Sanitation Department. from New York. High-low a few meters away.

“It’s an out-of-body experience,” Preston said on a tour. On the red carpet Monday night, he wore Tom Ford – and arrived with Tom Ford, who also dressed designers Christopher John Rogers and LaQuan Smith. (Preston, Smith, James, and Abrima Erwiah were seated at Ford’s table.)

Yeohlee Teng has featured her work in several Costume Institute exhibitions, dating back to the 1990s, and will receive homage from the CFDA Board of Directors at the 2021 Awards. Her tie-front coat in shadow-striped alpaca is on display below the word “Refuge”.

“A lot of what I do has to do with shelter,” she said, reflecting on the word. “My new spring 2022 collection is called ‘Extinction’, and it’s also very appropriate. You have to think about when you have to go. Sometimes the only thing you need to shelter is what’s on your back. (Surprisingly resonating in this era of refugee crises, caused by global conflicts and climate change.)

Further illustrating the number of connections to be made, designer Aaron Potts, whose coat is on display near Yeohlee’s, rushed to the designer on Monday to shake his hand and snap a photo with one of his heroes.

“It’s usually just classic designers and darlings like Marc Jacobs and Isaac Mizrahi,” he said of the Costume Institute exhibits. “Seeing so many streetwear people, young designers, black people and women, it’s about time,” said Potts, who designs A Potts in his Brooklyn, NY living room.

Her cocooning green check brushed wool tunic and scarf from fall 2021 were created during the pandemic and are displayed under the word ‘warmth’.

“I hope this will hold up,” he said of the establishment’s interest in creators like him. “What my contemporaries and I are thinking is getting while getting is good. Really root yourself because there won’t always be that cuteness. It is not a pleasant business.