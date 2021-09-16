Discover Your Brand Style With Macys Fall Fashion | Your money

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 15, 2021–

This fall, Macys (NYSE: M), the ultimate style destination, is inspiring shoppers to find their signature style with must-have looks from top brands at incredible prices for clothing, beauty, home and accessories. The branded style celebrates the magical moment when what we wear transcends just being clothes and becomes a true extension of our unique and ever-changing being. Need help finding your brand’s style? For more inspiration and expert advice, check out Macys presents the assembly, a digital destination for all the trendiest looks curated by the experts at Macys Fashion Office. Plus, check out the trendy products that are sure to be Macys’ latest obsession. contemporary buying guide. With so many ways to shop, from the Macys app or macys.com To visit your local Macys or enjoy a contactless curbside pickup, scoring the best fall looks and deals has never been easier.

Discover your brand style with Macy’s Fall Fashion; INC International Concepts, $ 26.50 – $ 249.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

The excitement around fall fashion is definitely in the air and we’ve identified the must-see trends to embrace the change of seasons, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macys Fashion Office. From chic, monochrome shades of gray to vibrant bursts of color that will brighten up even the darkest days to come, we’re confident we’ve picked the perfect options to help our shoppers discover their branded style.

Trademark

Macys’ fall campaign, Trademark You, celebrates the magic of great outfit and the power to create brand style. The energetic place bursting with captivating fashion and quick vignettes follows four women as they create their signature looks. Whether it’s putting on a bright purple coat as she walks into a room full of peers in blue suits, wearing a tweed suit with combat boots, or finishing the perfect look with a pair of buckles. On-trend ears, the spot showcases these stylish women dressing in a way that feels personal and unique. Produced by Macys in collaboration with BBDO, the campaign is deployed on television, in print and digitally.

Fall 2021 trends

This fall, wear your favorite pieces anywhere, whether it’s the first day back at the office or a glamorous waist-up look for a day full of virtual meetings. Here are some of our favorite trends:

Everything about Hue

This fall, get ready to go out in some bright, bold color from head to toe. Color blocking takes shape in mixed and matched pieces paired with accessories in hues that are sure to pack a punch. Whether it’s an oversized coat over a matching ensemble, or a pop of color in boots or ankle boots, the more color the better. Beauty is highlighted through rich, pigmented colors that stand out on the cheeks, eyelids and lips. Multi-purpose products create a monochrome look on the face.

The gray area

A sophisticated take on classic fall pieces, undertones of gray are the new black. From tone-on-tone looks in knits, outerwear and separate pieces to basic fall accessories made with soft volume materials and chain hardware elements, shades of gray can seamlessly transition from one to the other. ‘a comfortable lounge look to a dressy outfit. Punctuate this monochrome look with lug sole boots. Complementing the gray tones, the smudgy, smudged eyes replace the minimalist trend that has dominated the past few seasons. Moody metals bring expression and edge to any outfit, but are best served with a nude lip, natural, feathery brows, and a cool face palette.

Down to earth

Inspired by the colors of fall, men’s pieces in shades of brown, burgundy and terracotta add a sophisticated touch to the traditional fall style. Suits, outerwear and athletic recreation get a modern update by mixing textures of leather, suede and cotton to create an on-trend layered outfit.

Legacy of tomorrow

This season, create remarkable home spaces using interesting decorative pieces with the idea that these items can and will be passed down from generation to generation. Different spaces in the house expand to accommodate the entire span of life, with the WFH being an important element, as well as recreational games. Color is rooted in warm hues and natural woods are important. Well-being is centered on clean air and bedding.

Oake

Presentation of the new private brand of Macys for the home, Oake. The lifestyle line includes carefully designed elements and carefully chosen textures for a luxurious yet affordable experience achievable in every home. Modern designs allow anyone to create a stylish raised bedroom and bathroom. The assortment is launched with textiles including bed sheets, duvets, quilts, duvets, towels as well as decorative pillows and throws. Inspired by the elements of nature, the line has been designed to include selected items made from a blend of cotton fibers and TENCELTM Lyocell made from renewable wood sources and others in 100 percent cotton with an Ethicot blend, a recycled cotton made from pre-consumer textile waste. Many items are MADE IN GREEN certified by OEKO-TEXTM, which ensures that an item is free from over 350 harmful substances. In honor of the launch, Macys donated 50,000 trees to One Tree Planted. These trees will be planted in California to help replenish the forest cover that was lost in the devastating wildfires of 2020 .

Style icons

Style icons is a limited edition collaboration with five black visionaries to help advance the fashion world. Exclusive drops on ready-to-wear, men and footwear include Zerina Akers for Bar III, Misa Hylton for INC International Concepts, Aminah Abdul Jillil for INC International Concepts Shoes, Allen Onyia for INC International Concepts Mens and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone For men. These dynamic creations return for a third edition with unique and must-have fall clothing on September 23.

Conscious beauty for good

It’s time to find your new favorites, nourish your skin and make a positive contribution to the planet by buying new Macys conscious beauty guide. Discover carefully created, toxin-free beauty products in categories such as makeup, skin care, hair care, perfumes, and bath and body. Macy’s new mindful beauty shopping experience allows customers to bring a clean touch to their routine with the best brands that make all the difference. Buy and enjoy products formulated with clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients.

3 BRAND

Dress kids in style with Russell Wilson’s signature children’s clothing line, 3BRAND. Named after Wilson’s close connection to number three and his Seahawks number, the collection is a mix of sports, fashion, music and lifestyle. 3BRAND offers cool and comfy graphic t-shirts and matching sets for the ultimate combination of fashion and fun.

Fanatics

Calling all sports fans! Macys and Fanatics, a leading licensed sports merchant and a global digital sports platform, have partnered in an exclusive long-term partnership to expand the online assortment of equipment and high-quality clothing for customers who shop on macys.com and the Macys application. Customers can show their team pride and enjoy shopping items from all professional leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NASCAR, as well as hundreds of professional teams and academics.

MAKEUP FOREVER

Be inspired by endless colors with high technology and ultra-long-lasting results with MAKE UP FOR EVER. Co-created by a collective of makeup artists, high performance products allow people to unleash their personal advantage. From her iconic Ultra HD foundation to ultra-pigmented satin-finish lipsticks, wow in face-to-face looks throughout fall. Available on macys.com from September 20.

Animals by STORY

Buy everything you need for your favorite four-legged sweetheart on STORY. Discover an assortment of the best brands and products for your furry animal including BarkBox, Parisian Pets, PLAY, Haute Diggity Dog, Bocces Bakery and UpCountry through fashion, toys, accessories and treats. From trendy collars to trendy hoodies and special flavored treats, STORY is the ultimate destination for all things pets.

Sunglass Hut Sunglasses Ray-Ban X Facebook Smart Glasses

Classic rock sunglasses with a surprising touch. Ray-Ban Stories offers a new way to capture, share and listen with Ray-Ban smart glasses from Sunglass Hut. The design meets Facebook technology and is the first generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses. Ray-Ban Stories bring the best of your phone so you can stay connected and keep tabs on the world around you. Available in three models, in a range of solar and transparent lenses. Buy now in your local Macys and online at macys.com September 20.

About Macy

For over 160 years, Macys, Macys, Inc.’s largest retail brand, has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value, and high quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July fireworks and Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s is helping to make a difference in every market we serve, by supporting local and national charities through fundraising and volunteer services. With fashion, value and celebration as a guide, Macys makes life brighter for our clients, colleagues and communities.

