Eight black outfit ideas from New York Fashion Week street style





With the Met Gala already behind us, September’s biggest events unfolded in a flash. And that includes the long-awaited in-person return of New York Fashion Week. After a handful of seasons of virtually viewing the collections, show-loving New Yorkers finally came together to view the IRL collections for five packed days that culminated in a night at the museum. In true New York fashion, street-style regulars like Lauren Santo Domingo, Richie Shazam and Rachel Seville Tashjian have gone for all-black ensembles. From sleek suits and interesting silhouettes to shoes and accessories, these looks were just as striking as their counterparts in bright colors and vibrant prints. Head-to-toe black isn’t at all dull when cropped tops, balloon-shaped pants, or textured fabrics are incorporated. So if you’ve run out of ideas on what to wear, you can never go wrong with the iconic New York uniform, effortless chic, and endless cool. Coming up, eight all-black outfits captured on the streets during New York Fashion Week to inspire your outfits for fall. No one wears black better than New Yorkers. Photographed by Phil Oh High bases Opt for a cool pant silhouette and a visually striking long sleeve top for an update to the basic jeans and tee. Everlane utility pant Photographed by Phil Oh Striking costume There are few things better than an ultra-sleek, all-black suit, and the suit vest has a moment too. Oversized buttoned jacket & Other Stories & Other Stories Wide Leg Flared Trousers Photographed by Phil Oh Well embellished Liven up your all-black look with additional embellishments, from gold charms to crystal accents. Bode Appenzeller Ohio Embellished Jacket Miu Miu crystal-embellished cat-eye sunglasses Photographed by Phil Oh Push buttons Buttoned details on the front add a nice contrast to the black fall dresses. Sandro knitted midi shirt dress Stella McCartney Small Chain Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag Photographed by Phil Oh Printed Okay, it still counts if the footprints are black-basedespecially when incorporating onyx-colored accessories. Chopova Lowena Taz flocked cotton corset midi dress Photographed by Phil Oh Soft to the touch Solid black won’t fall flat if it offers that little extra something: a little texture, like a bell or puffy padding, does a lot of good. Cecilie Bahnsen Clara Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag Photographed by Phil Oh Anchored Embroidery Not-so-subtle statements feel anchored when anchored in black, like this embroidered dress and embellished sandal. Muzungu Sisters floral-embroidered silk dress Roger Vivier Viv ‘Rangers leather sandals with rhinestone buckle Photographed by Phil Oh Gold dust Gold hardware adds a nice contrast for a sleek, party-ready look. Boutique Moschino Single Breasted Tailored Blazer Proenza Schouler Rolo fringed leather shoulder bag

