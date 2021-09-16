Lady Dimitrescu Gets Met Gala Dress In Resident Evil Village Fan Art





A Resident Evil Village fan took to Twitter to post her fan art of Lady Dimitrescu wearing a dress based on Jennifer Lopez’s 2021 Met Gala look.

Dame Dimitrescu de Resident Evil Village received VIP treatment in fan art depicting her in a stunning Met Gala dress. As the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala attracts celebrities wearing jaw-dropping costumes and even a few weird looks. This year’s fundraising event took place on Monday, September 13, and attendees wore costumes that showed their take on this year’s theme “American Independence.” As the last installment of the resident Evil franchise, CapcomResident Evil Villageplayers control Ethan Winters as he tries to find his missing daughter. Along the way, he encounters mutant creatures living in a village, one of the main antagonists being Lady Alcina Dimitrescu. Depicted as a tall, aristocratic vampire-like woman, Lady Dimitrescu has been the subject of fan art and cosplays since her first appearance in the game’s previews and demos in late 2020.

Related: Walk On Me, Mom: 15 Resident Evil 8 Lady Dimitrescu Memes That Are Too Much Resident Evil Village fan Logic took to Twitter to post his fan art of Lady Dimitrescu wearing a very revealing modern dress. BossLogic captioned his art as “Jenny from the village“, a play about what is arguably Jennifer Lopez’s most famous song” Jenny from the Block “.Lopezworn that night. BossLogic’s Lady Dimitrescu wears the same dress, leather choker, necklace and silver earrings that Lopez wore to the Met Gala. Although JLo wears a brown hat similar to the one worn by the character in Resident Evil VillageBossLogic’s Lady Dimitrescu wears her own large angled brown hat and sports her long, sharp claws. The aristocratic air of the 2021 Met Gala outfit designed by Ralph Lauren and her matching brown hat likely inspired BossLogic to base their design on Jennifer Lopez’s outfit. The artist tagged Lopez in his fan art on Twitter, but the star has yet to respond. This isn’t the only Met Gala inspired fanart to come out of this year’s fundraising event. In fact, BossLogic also took inspiration from Lupita Nyong’o’s Met Gala costume to create their own version of the Marvel mutantStorm. With the conclusion of this year’s Met Gala, fans are having fun with their artistic creations. Asplayers ofResident Evil Villagewaitupdates on the recently announced DLC they can enjoy the fan art. Maybe JLo will even give him his seal of approval. Next: 10 Best Resident Evil Village Characters, Ranked Sources: BossLogic / Twitter, JLo / Twitter How to unlock all costumes in Tales of Arise

About the Author Caitlin dinunzio

(4 published articles)

Caitlin Dinunzio is a writer for Screen Rant, focusing primarily on gaming news. Although she enjoys AAA games, she is more inclined to choose a game that is a little more specialized. She runs to the cafe and in her spare time enjoys reading with her 107-pound dog Nike by her side. More from Caitlin Dinunzio

