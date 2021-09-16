Fashion
Mr. Porter Futures Designer Mentorship Program Recipients Unveiled – WWD
LONDON – Online menswear retailer Mr Porter has selected three designers as recipients of its first global designer mentorship program Mr Porter Futures in partnership with Swedish online financial services provider Klarna.
Selected by the mentor selection committee – which included designer Nicholas Daley, Reese Cooper and Tatsuo Hino of Beams – from thousands of applicants from 77 countries, the finalists are Saif Ud Deen; MM. Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda, and Kat Tua.
Each of them will have the opportunity to create their own brand and deliver a minimum collection of 15 pieces for Mr. Porter. Klarna will donate a prize of £ 10,000 to each brand to help them establish and grow their businesses.
They will also receive a tailored 12-month business incubation program, coaching sessions from industry mentors and receive 50 percent of the net profits generated from sales of their collection on Mr. Porter for one year.
Sam Kershaw, Porter’s purchasing manager, said the committee was surprised at the quantity and quality of applications received.
“It has been amazing to see how much untapped talent there is in the world. We are excited to be working with Kat, Saif, Julian and Ryan, who all impressed the Mentor Selection Committee with their vision, designs and determination to shape their experience and deliver environmental and socially positive collections.
Beyond mentoring and coaching, each designer will be supported by the team behind Mr. Porter’s in-house label, Mr. P, and the consultancy firm Create Sustain to acquire the marketing and retail skills needed to support marks.
The collections will be available worldwide in September 2022.
A practicing Muslim and a third generation British Pakistani, Ud Deen is a recent fashion design graduate from the University of Salford. The Manchester-based designer’s work draws on his own experience and explores the relationship between traditional Islamic attire and streetwear.
“I’ve always been interested in fashion and after graduating from fashion design last year, I knew I wanted to have my own streetwear brand that represents my style and my religious heritage; I wasn’t sure how to go about it or how it would lead to a career path. My brother’s friend actually sent me the details of Mr. Porter Futures, and I’m glad he did because I still can’t believe I was selected, ”said Deen.
Chosen for their “attention to detail, skillful application of classic sewing techniques and the commercial potential of their designs,” Edmonds and Canda are a designer duo based in Portland, Oregon. They take inspiration from the natural world and gardens, with a strong focus on craftsmanship through functional silhouettes and natural fabrics.
“What I expect most from the program is the opportunity to expand our knowledge, learn and grow in the industry in ways we never could have done on our own.” Edmonds said, adding that they found them close to winning because a copy of “The Walking Tour of London” and the Mr Porter edition of B Magazine were left in the middle of the cutting table in the studio, before receiving an SMS saying: “London Is Calling”.
Canda added that “Ryan and I bring a range of different skills and experiences, which makes our collaboration fortuitous but also strong to launch our own label. I look forward to the growth we will experience throughout the program, not only the growth of our collection and our brand itself, but the growth for ourselves as individuals as well as designers and owners. business.
Tua, originally from New Zealand, has a decade of experience as a product developer and designer for various fashion retailers. She quit her job at the end of 2020 to pursue a career as a solo designer. She stood out among the nominations as the committee was impressed with her response to the design brief, which references her Maori heritage and draws inspiration from New Zealand’s cultural movements in the 1970s.
Tua described his decision to quit last year as “by far the best decision I’ve made.”
“It was, of course, dramatic and annoying at the time as I didn’t have a back-up plan and started driving for Uber to make ends meet. It was earlier this year that I decided to launch my own brand of men’s clothing and the Mr Porter Futures program came at just the right time. I applied because I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to learn how to build my brand and be supplied by an amazing retailer with global reach and audience. I’m a product enthusiast so I can’t wait to dive into the samples, fabrics and all that during the program, ”she added.
