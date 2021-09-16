Venice’s dress code is old fashioned – The Oarsman





Every year, high school students in Venice complain about the school’s dress code policy. Earlier this school year, I walked onto campus ready to start my day and saw many girls on the quad holding dress code violation slips printed on pieces of pink paper. For me, these girls wore normal outfits. But according to the school, their skinny jeans had one too many rip, their bra straps were visible, and their tops were an inch too high. According to the 2021-2022 Student Clothing Standards and Responsibilities Agreement, a document that many students gave them during the second week of school and periodically since then, students are prohibited from wearing clothing like tubular tops, halter tops, tops that show any part of a student’s stomach (tummy), or extremely short shorts. The dress code is just unfair. Venice prides itself on being a beachside school in sunny California, but the admin appears to be shocked when a student wants to wear a top that will make them feel more comfortable in 90-degree weather . I know the majority of girls on campus prefer to wear a tank top or halter to school. When the air conditioning stops working, all they want is to feel comfortable, and they can’t do that in a long-sleeved shirt. On top of that, the rule about bra straps is unreasonable. As a teenager it can be quite difficult not to show off a bra strap. Some girls have larger cups and some have smaller sizes. Finding a bra that fits and doesn’t show off a bra strap at all can sometimes be difficult. It can also slide or be pulled too high, but there is nothing we can do about it. We all have different body shapes and sizes, but the school dress code requires us all to adopt the same idea of ​​comfortable clothing. Plus, you know there’s something wrong with the dress code when female students are afraid to take off a hoodie because they think someone on campus is going to be distracted by their shoulders. or their navel. No college student should be forced to wear a hoodie during a California summer because someone might be distracted by their bare stomach. I understand that some things cannot be worn to school for one reason or another. However, it seems unfair for school to tell a teenager that he cannot wear something because the body he was born in is a distraction. As women, our bodies are already criticized enough by society as a whole. We don’t need to receive the same treatment at school. Venice needs to find a way to have a functional dress code while also understanding the struggle female students face due to dress restrictions. Simply asking students what they feel comfortable with in the dress code would likely yield amazing results.

