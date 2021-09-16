Under Armor Sweatpants have over 2,100 reviews on Amazon





Want more fall fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas newsletter! The Under Armor Men’s Rival Fleece Pants have over 2,100 five-star reviews on Amazon. Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. We all have these clothes in our closet that have seen better days. Whether it’s an old concert T-shirt or a faded school sweatshirt, there are sentimental clothes we can’t bring ourselves to part with. For everything else, take this as your sign to throw those ripped or stained sweatpants in the trash and move on to something more stylish, but just as comfortable. A pair of sweatpants that are making waves on Amazon is the Under Armou Men’s Rival Fleece Pantsr. These top rated pants made their way to from amazon Movers and shakers list in apparel and apparel after experiencing a sales increase of over 13,000%. Under Armor Rival Fleece Pants for Men – Amazon. From $ 45 on Amazon The details The Under Armors Rival Fleece Pants are made from a mid-weight cotton blend with a fleece interior for extra warmth, making them the perfect choice for fall lounging or for outdoor workouts. These fleece sweatshirts are designed with an athletic fit that isn’t too tight or too loose, but built to live. They are currently available in five colors and range in size from XS to 4X with taller sizes available. What people say In addition to seeing a massive increase in sales, Amazon buyers have called the Under Armor Rival Fleece Pants “good quality” for lounging or sweating. They currently have a 4.6 star rating based on over 2,600 customer reviews. Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada’s Lifestyle Newsletter. “They’re super soft and comfortable,” said one buyer. It’s ridiculous how comfortable they are, added another, adding that they are never too hot or too cold when wearing them. The story continues Under Armor Rival Fleece Men’s Pants- Amazon Other shoppers have found the Rival Fleece pants so comfortable that they ended up buying several pairs and stocking them up for the winter. Despite the gain over 2,100 five-star reviews, some Amazon buyers said they wish the fleece pants were thicker. The mid-weight fabric may be “too thin” for some people who questioned the price of Under Armor. Verdict If you are looking for new sweatpants or looking to upgrade your partner’s wardrobe for them, Under Rival Armor Fleece maybe for you. Mid-weight sweatpants make them a great choice for fall, while the athletic design keeps them fashionable, without being oversized or frustrated. However, if you are looking for something thicker and will be spending a lot of time outdoors this fall and winter, this might not be ideal. The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and Instagram and Register now for our newsletter.

