AOC, the Dress and the Met Gala

The annual Met Gala regularly catches the eyes of those interested in creativity, fame and high fashion. However, this year Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended her first Met Gala, prompting a real statement. Bright red script saying TAX THE RICH stood out from the back of her white dress, sparking conversation on both sides of the political spectrum.

Now, as many PR practitioners know, using a very public platform to get a message out doesn’t happen overnight. Teams of communicators plan and develop messaging and dissemination strategies. In this case, BerlinRosen worked with the designer, Brother Vellies Creative Director Aurora James, as well as the Ocasio-Cortezs PR team.

Janna Pea, EVP, BerlinRosen, worked with James, a black designer who founded the 15% commitment, when calculating social justice in the summer of 2020. The 15 percent pledge encourages fashion and beauty retailers and businesses to sign an agreement dedicating 15 percent of their purchasing power of black-owned businesses. Notable signatories include Gap and Sephora.

My role and role as a communication medium was to help elevate and amplify their message and this moment, “said Pea.” It’s inspiring to see how this vision came to fruition and our firm was proud to be part of this process. “

Pea stressed the importance of preparing and providing context for journalists to include when delivering the message. This included preparing documents highlighting the talking points for the MP and James, as well as offering some reporters nuggets of information without revealing everything.

The goal was to surprise it and find the right journalists, so they had the context behind the look, Pea said. Because it’s one thing to see the dress and say, “Oh, my God, why would you do that? “But having the context of WHY they did it and making sure the press got it, that was our role.”

The dress has certainly caused a sensation, trend on social networks. This remains a topic of articles and conversation several days later. Some pundits found the message ironic at a lavish event, while others applauded the statement’s bravado amid the grandeur of the Met Gala. Ocasio-Cortez was quick response in a live broadcast from Vogue.

“We [Ocasio-Cortez and James] really started having a conversation about what it means to be working class women of color at the Met, and we said, “We can’t just play the game, but we have to break the fourth wall and challenge some of institutions, “” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And while the Met is known for its show, we should be having a conversation about it.”

James also responded, the CNN, September 14.

“The Met Gala is obviously one of the most exclusive events in the world, and we wanted to come and deliver a message,” said James. And I think when we talk about inclusion and access to closed rooms for people color, when you finally take a seat at the table, you have to decide what message you want to get across, ”James said.

Pea said the post did exactly what it was meant to do, grab attention.

I’m not sure anyone could have fully prepared for what the outcome really was, Pea said. “The goal was for people to see it and be inspired. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is a young woman of color in a strong position to deliver a powerful message on the carpeta message that got people to say, ‘Oh , wait, what does it do and why does she feel like she needs to put this on a dress? ‘ The wealth gap continues to widen and the collaboration between Aurora and the MP has solved this problem. I am glad that conversations are continuing on this topic. “

