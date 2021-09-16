Streetwear legend Nigo to be lead designer for luxury fashion brand Kenzo





Since the founding of BAPE in 1993, a year before Supreme opened its doors, Nigo has been one of the most important forces in streetwear. Even though he sold and left the brand he created in 2011, Nigo has remained relevant for almost 30 years launching Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream and more recently Human Made. He also spearheaded the collaborative Uniqlos t-shirt line as UT’s Creative Director, and today’s news marks Nigos’ biggest step in his own businesses at this time. day. Kenzo announced Nigo as its new artistic director, making him the main designer of its lines for men and women. As first reported through Women Daily Wear, the 50-year-old designer will take office on September 20 and unveil his first collections next January during Paris Fashion Week. [Nigo] has followed Kenzo for years, said Sidney Toledano, CEO of Kenzo’s parent company LVMH, WWD. I was impressed by his personality, his creativity and his knowledge of Kenzo. He immediately had a vision for the right jacket, the right sweater. He was developing products from our very first conversation. One of the Nigos jackets from the first LV collaborative collection. Louis Vuitton Kenzo looks set for a resurgence After being a crucial bridge for the exchange of streetwear and sneakers between Japan and the United States, Nigo should fit well into the French luxury house founded in 1970 by fellow Japanese designer Kenzo Takada. Young designers, including Matthew Williams and Virgil Abloh, have taken the leap into luxury by holding similar positions at Givenchy and Louis Vuitton, respectively, and the appointment of Nigos Kenzo shows that the industry continues to make strong progress in its adoption of the streetwear. The BAPE founder started dipping his feet in LVMH’s broad umbrella last year by launching the collaborative LV line at Louis Vuitton with Abloh. While using graphics similar to his designs at Human Made, the LV collections had been his most overt luxury pieces to date and this is what ultimately led LVMH to consider Nigo for the most important design position of Kenzos. He’s an extremely creative person, with that Japanese sense of quality and beauty, and I think the market needs that, said Toledano. I think it will give the brand a boost. Nigo will also enter new territory with a greater emphasis on women’s fashion after building his career on male silhouettes. In a statement given to WWD, he cited Takada’s approach to creating originality through [the] understanding of many cultures as similar to its own philosophy. Inheriting the spirit of Kenzo without craftsmanship to create a new Kenzo is the biggest challenge of my 30-year career, which I intend to achieve with the team.

