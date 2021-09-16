Larry David and Timothe Chalamet have lunch in New York after fashion week and fans can’t get enough of it: “Iconic”

Fans of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star Larry David may never really be able to say if he’s filming for his Emmy-winning series or if he’s just living his everyday life.

The 74-year-old actor was spotted during a lunch at Sant Ambroeus in Manhattan on Monday, but it was he who accompanied the “Seinfeld” co-creator who got fans talking.

Fresh out of a Met Gala look that sent shockwaves through the fashion and contemporary art world, actor Timothe Chalamet, 25, joined David for the meal. The two were also with David’s youngest daughter, Romy, 25, and someone who appeared to be her boyfriend, Josiah Adams.

The quartet were captured sharing a series of laughs, and in the end, David was seen hugging Romy as they parted.

“Ok … Timothée Chalamet and Larry David ?? It’s a crossover that I have waited all my life”, nobody wrote on Twitter of the release. Another social media user called it, “iconic.”

In addition to Romy, David shares his 27-year-old daughter Cazzie David with his ex-wife, Hollywood producer Laurie Lennard. The couple divorced in 2007.

David also elicited hilarious reactions when he was seen at a New York Fashion Week show using his fingers to cover his ears as he sat in the front row as loud music blared through. the speakers.

David is filming the 11th season of his hugely popular HBO series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is scheduled to premiere in October.

Series co-star JB Smoove, who portrays Hurricane Katrina outspokenness, Hurricane Katrina guest-turned-refugee Leon Black told Deadline on Sunday that the next episode will see David in a day revitalized as he delivers his endless views on society.

“What I can say is it’s going to be another amazing season. Season 11 is something else,” Smoove said. “Where does Larry end this? I don’t know. When I first met Larry in season six, I asked him when he was going to end this, and he said he wasn’t. I didn’t know, I think he took those years off shooting the movie and playing the play, he came back with a new energy.

“And, you know what? He’s having fun. And as long as you’re having fun, it’s effortless,” Smoove added. “I think he’s having a blast right now. The cast is amazing. As the world continues to challenge him, he continues to make Curb as squeaky as he can get.”

While the 55-year-old Emmy winner has been quiet about what fans can expect from the season in terms of the storyline, he praised David for being “really good at attaching his humor to the world.”

“It’s still what he’s been doing since Curb was on HBO,” Smoove explained. “He’s a master at this.”

“[David] has this thing that he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and opinions to the rhythm of everything that is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry is doing. He’s a genius, he really is. “