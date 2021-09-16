Horizon League 2021-2022 men’s basketball schedule unveiled

DAYTON / INDIANAPOLIS The Horizon League announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon, with the Raiders now knowing how far to go to navigate the conference’s 22-game roster.

The Horizon League schedule begins with a single weekend of action to open in December before Wright State dives back into the final three games of its non-conference schedule before the Horizon League roster opens. in its entirety for the new year.

“We think this is the strongest the league has been since we arrived on campus,” the head coach Scott Super “We look forward to the timetable we have before us.”

The Raiders will open the League game on the road, with a weekend at Purdue Fort Wayne on December 2 before meeting with Cleveland State on December 4. Wright State is closing the books on 2021 and turning the page on the New Year at home inside the Nutter Center with tours of Milwaukee (December 30) and Green Bay (January 1) as part of a homestand of four games. Wright State will embark on a five-game road trip, its longest on the league roster, January 10-22, with visits to Northern Kentucky, Robert Morris, Youngstown State, IUPUI and UIC.

In late January and early February, another four-game game will take place at the Nutter Center, as well as the start of the second half of the league, with the arrival in town of Cleveland State, Purdue Fort Wayne, Detroit Mercy and Oakland. A trip north to Green Bay and Milwaukee will take place on February 9 and 11 before a home clash with Northern Kentucky on February 13. After a quick visit to the Detroit metro area for games against Oakland (Feb. 18) and Detroit Mercy (Feb. 20), the Raiders end the regular season with a pair of home games. Wright State will face Youngstown State on February 24 in the penultimate game of the regular season before ending the roster with a clash against Robert Morris on February 26.

The first rounds of the Horizon League basketball championships will begin again on campus with first round clashes scheduled for March 1-3. The top four teams from the regular season will get a pass to the quarterfinals and a home game on March 3. The first round will feature the teams placing fifth through 12th competing on campus with the most available seeds on March 1. The semi-finals and the Horizon League Championship game are scheduled for March 7-8 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

–

Purdue Fort Wayne (December 2, Fort Wayne | January 30, Nutter Center) Fort Wayne is coming off an 8-15 record with a 6-14 conference mark in his first season in the Horizon League last season. Wright State and Fort Wayne didn’t meet last year, with the Raiders leading the short series 9-3. The last meeting took place during the 2006-07 season. Seven of the 11 clashes took place during the 1980s.

Cleveland State (December 4, Cleveland | January 28, Nutter Center) Cleveland State finished the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 19-8 and a score of 16-4 in the Horizon League en route to the HL tournament title and an NCAA first-round game. The Raiders split the two Vikings meetings last season in mid-January inside the Nutter Center. Wright State has won seven of the last eight encounters and 11 of the last 14 meetings in total.

Milwaukee (December 30, Nutter Center | February 11, Milwaukee) Milwaukee finished 10-12 overall and 7-10 in the Horizon League last season, with the Raiders taking both regular season games of 11 and 12 point wins inside the Nutter Center in mid-February. The Raiders hold a slight 35-30 lead over Milwaukee in the overall series, including six in a row and 11 of the last 15 games.

Green Bay (January 1, Nutter Center | February 9, Green Bay) Green Bay finished the 2020-21 season with an 8-17 overall record, including an 8-12 rating in the Horizon League. The Raiders won both regular season home games last year in late December, scoring 13 and 14 point wins. A tight streak throughout history, Wright State now has a slim 34-33 overall lead in the streak, with the Raiders winning nine of the last 10 games.

UIC (January 6, Nutter Center | January 22, Chicago) The UIC recorded an overall record of 9-13 last season with a score of 6-10 in the Horizon League. The Raiders won both regular season clashes convincingly on the road last year, scoring 25 and 20 point wins in Chicago in early February. The Raiders hold a slight 34-31 lead in the overall series.

IUPUI (January 8, Nutter Center | January 20, Indianapolis) IUPUI finished with an overall record of 8-10 in 2020-21, while the Jaguars were 7-9 in the Horizon League game. Wright State won both regular season road clashes, with wins of 30 and 28 points, at the end of January. The Raiders hold a 17-3 overall advantage in the series heading into 2021-22.

Northern Kentucky (January 10, Highland Heights, KY | February 13, Nutter Center) Northern Kentucky was 14-11 last season with an 11-7 Horizon League record. The Raiders and Norse split the two games last year to close out the regular season, with NKU winning Friday night before a Wright State victory in the final game of the regular season the following night. Wright State leads the 27-13 overall series coming in 2021-22.

Robert Morris (January 13, Moon Township, PA | February 26, Nutter Center) Robert Morris is coming off an overall record of 4-15 last year, with a conference mark of 3-12 in his first season in the Horizon League last season. The Raiders won both regular season games at home last year in late January, scoring nine and 30 points. Last season’s meetings were the first for both programs since two Wright State wins in 1977 and 1978.

Youngstown State (January 15, Youngstown, OH | February 24, Nutter Center) Youngstown State finished 15-12 overall and 9-11 in the Horizon League last season as the teams split their regular season clashes last January inside the Nutter Center. After a two-point loss on Friday night, the Raiders rebounded with a 38-point victory in Saturday’s game. Wright State leads the overall series 49-14 entering the 2021-22 campaign, including wins in seven of the last nine encounters.