



Pokemon Go closes September with Fashion Week. The sleek event runs from September 21-28 and introduces a few new Pokémon to the game, including Furfrou and costumed versions of Butterfree, Sneasel, and other monsters. The event will also bring the next stage in the story of the Misunderstood Misunderstanding Special Research, as well as event-themed timed research tasks, new opponents to fight and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Fashion Week event. How to get Furfrou and change form The Pokemon Poodle Furfrou makes its Pokemon Go debut during Fashion Week, marking your first opportunity to catch one in the game. Furfrou will appear in the wild in its “Natural Trim” form throughout the event, so you won’t have to do anything special to meet him. Alongside Furfrou, developer Niantic is introducing a new mechanic to the game: shape shifting. Although Furfrou cannot evolve, it can take different forms. These shapes will only change the appearance of the Pokémon, and each transformation will cost 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou Candy. While each Furfrou will be in its Natural Trim form when you first grab it, alternate sizes will be available by changing shape. Some of these different versions will be exclusive to specific regions. You can see the full list of Furfrou forms below: Natural garnish – global

Matron trim – global

Dandy Trim – Global

Beginner’s Trim – Americas

Diamond trim – Europe, Middle East and Africa

Star trim – Asia-Pacific

Queen Trim – France

Kabuki garnish – Japan

Pharaoh garnish – Egypt

Heart filling – to be determined Costume pokemon Alongside Furfrou, a handful of special costumed Pokémon will debut during Fashion Week. You will be able to discover new elegantly dressed versions of Without butter, Sneasel and Blitzle throughout the event. In addition, the costumed versions of Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx and Croagunk that were featured at the 2020 Fashion Week event will return, giving you another chance to catch them. Each costumed Pokémon can also be shiny. Furfrou, Butterfree, Kirlia, Croagunk, and Blitzle will all appear in the wild throughout Fashion Week, while the following Pokémon can be found in Raid Battles and hatched from 7km Eggs: One Star Raids Costumed sneasel

Costumed shinx Three Star Raids Without costumed butter

Costumed kirlia 7 km of eggs Alolan Meowth

Galarian meowth

Costumed smoochum

Costumed shinx Research on misunderstood harm In addition to featured Pokémon appearances, Niantic will roll out the next stage in Misunderstood Mischief Special Research history throughout the season at the Fashion Week event. We will have the full list of research tasks and their rewards once they go live. Meloetta special search Niantic is also rolling out a special Meloetta-themed research task line during Fashion Week. Completing the entire line will give a chance to catch the mythical Pokemon Meloetta, which was previously only available through a special research line exclusive to Pokemon Go Fest 2021 ticket holders. Players who have previously captured Meloetta through the aforementioned means will win instead of Meloetta sweets from the new Special Research line. Other Fashion Week features In addition to the aforementioned features, there will be new in-game opponents to contend with during Fashion Week. Niantic says that “Trendy Trainers with Trendy Pokémon” will appear at PokeStops throughout the event, and you’ll earn rewards for beating them in battle. Additionally, new Fashion Week-themed avatar items, such as Hoopa bracelets, will be available in the Pokemon Go in-game store, and some avatar items will be on sale. Fashion Week runs until 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, September 28.

