Best Dressed TikToks Man What Wisdom Kaye Wore to Fashion Week





Video: Courtesy of Wisdom Kaye The front rows of New York Fashion Week were dominated by the starsTikTok, that is. In addition to the Hollywood celebrities in attendance, some of the most followed apps and trendy designers were also taking up space. Noah Beck and Lil Huddy went to Thom Browne’s; Tinx and Olivia Ponton were seen in Staud; and Wisdom Kaye, the best dressed man on TikToks, attended Coach, Proenza Schouler and Peter Do. Kaye documented all of her outfits for Vogue in a new exclusive video. For her first NYFW, Kaye released her signature, stunning Rick Owens platforms as well as stylish Valentino and Prada coats. Overall, his experience was just as exciting as the sets he wore. It was really fun, says Kaye. I loved the experience of going to a show and meeting cool people that until now I had only seen through a screen. Some of his favorites were Coach and Thom Browne shows. Coach was one of my favorite shows; the energy was amazing and the music was amazingly good, says Kaye. I didn’t have the chance to go, but I really, really loved Thom Browne. He’s become one of my favorite designers, and this last installment was wonderful. Despite what you may think, Kayes’ approach to dressing for Fashion Week was not incredibly organized or planned. I packed with, like, three hours before my flight, so I was honestly carrying whatever I could fit in my suitcase, Kaye says. I didn’t have anything in particular that I wanted to experiment with, I just wanted to do what I’m doing. However, the TikTok star made references his photographic archives of pieces to refresh his memory. I have an album on my phone with over 3,000 looks, so I picked out a few, he says. Some of Kayes’ most notable looks? The floral Valentino coat he wore to the Peter Do show and the yellow Beams Plus chunky lapel shirt he paired with Raf Simons flared pants while exploring Brooklyn. For a stylish weekend, he paired a sleek Prada overcoat with a Loewe shirt, Marc Jacobs pants and Gucci loafers. Now that Fashion Week is over, Kaye says the hell is inspired by what he’s seen on the catwalks and in the streets. I’ll try to be more fun and colorful, he notes. From parades to spectators, New York was dotted with colorful ensembles, and that’s the biggest takeaway from this Fashion Week.

