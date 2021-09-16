Fashion
Nowhere Mens Clothier & Lounge Offers Relaxed Shopping Experience | Local News
SPEARFISH With a fresh take on clothing shopping, Nowhere Mens Clothier & Lounge blurs the lines between shopping and entertainment. Nowhere is located at 109 E. Hudson St., in Spearfish.
We want to provide a low-key, non-hectic shopping experience. Having a living room, along with the store, was born out of the idea of making it a place for guys, owner Monet Vermette said.
Vermette said Nowhere employees are trained to meet shopping needs and serve wine, beer and appetizers in the lounge, called The Vault. The Vault has an intimate and comfortable atmosphere and is open to everyone, men, women and children. Vermette adds that a quiz evening will begin in the coming weeks.
Open since February, Nowhere is still a hidden gem. Vermette said business is going well, but customers are still discovering Nowhere, located in a cavernous dwelling below Nonnas Kitchen.
Look for our sign on Hudson Street and go down the stairs. As soon as you approach the stairs, the fun music will draw you in, Vermette said.
The music and the store have an adventurous, Indiana Jones tune who was a favorite with the growing Vermettes. Vermette says the compass on the Nowheres logo indicates the vibe of the store, that clothing can be an adventure. Nowheres products include a range for all ages of casual men’s t-shirts, joggers and sweatpants, as well as jeans, polo shirts, buttons, sweaters and jackets, underwear and belts. . Vermette is currently expanding the Nowheres dress clothing collection.
Hats are a store specialty, and shoppers will find baseball caps, fedoras and newsboy caps on display. Gifts such as wallets, newspapers, special candies and candles are also available.
We have found everything a guy could possibly need. I test the items we carry, and not approved by me for durability and quality, it won’t make it on the floor. We want to offer a good quality and accessible product, said Vermette.
With her professional experience, Vermette enjoys finding new products for Nowhere. Her first job was to own a costume business with her sisters, making bespoke clothing for Renaissance fairs and Halloween costumes. Vermette said her mother taught her to sew and was familiar with quality fabrics from a young age. She also worked at the Black Hills State University retail bookstore as a manager for seven years.
Nowhere is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., mirroring the hours of the Antuez Cuisine restaurant, which is also owned by Vermette, her husband Jared DeGraff and her mother Sabrina Heredia.
The photos don’t do it justice. You have to walk into Nowhere to get the vibe and see, Vermette said. It’s a place men can call their own. It’s an escape.
