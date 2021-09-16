Tennis stars bring their A-Game mode to the Met Gala





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Serena Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in America: … [+] A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fashion and tennis have always had a symbiotic relationship. Just look at the most recent US Open where tennis officials, ball collectors and ball girls were sporting all manner of Ralph Lauren merchandise. And tennis-inspired sets have also made their way into the runway collections not only from Ralph Lauren but from a host of fashion and designer brands like Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Thom Browne. to infinity. And of course you have tennis champions like Serena and Venus Williams who continue to push the boundaries of what you can wear on the tennis court. So it’s no surprise to see a constellation of tennis stars on the last Monday of the Costume Institutes Met Ball, chaired by Anna Wintour. Anyone who follows the event and reads Vogue knows that Wintour is passionate about tennis. She regularly features tennis players on the cover and pages of her magazine and has repeatedly invited some of them (read: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova) to sit with her front row at parades fashion and Met Balls’ past. And with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as this year’s Met Gala co-chair, it was a winning formula for fashion and tennis. (Between her, Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Sloane Stephens and recent US Open winner Emma Raducanu, the women won a total of 40 Grand Slam titles at this year’s gala.) TOPSHOT – Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka arrives for 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan … [+] Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. – This year’s Met Gala has a distinctly youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of whom are over 25. . The theme for 2021 is “In America: A Fashion Lexicon. “(Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> For her first Met Ball, Naomi Osaka collaborated with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere and her sister Mari for her dress that sought to represent her multicultural background. It was a colorful printed silk dress with a red obi belt style sash and topped with a cascade of black cape-shaped ruffles. Serena Williams sported a fabulous cape made of tiered upon tiered shaded feathers. Under the cape was a lace catsuit studded with pink stars. Both were from Guccis Alessandro Michele who Williams thanked on Instagram for making my superhero fashion dreams come true. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Sloane Stephens attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in America: … [+] A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

MovieMagic

Venus Williams channeled classic Hollywood glamor in a scarlet gown with a dramatic bow and long train by Prabal Gurung. Her architectural hairstyle added to the overall drama of her look. Sloane Stephens was also in red, who wore a fiery robe with a keyhole cutout on the bodice and an Alitte slit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Venus Williams attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in America: … [+] A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Emma Raducanu fresh out of her magical run as the 2021 US Open champion made her Met Gala debut in a black-and-white printed Chanel issue that featured fashion house icons: pearls and camellias. US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez also donned a black and white dress. It was a black and white horizontal striped mini dress by Carolina Herrera inspired by the Carolina Herrera ball gowns the Williams sisters wore for a Vogue photo shoot in 1998. Fernandez’s compatriot Felix Auger Aliassime looked dashing in a white tuxedo jacket. Matteo Berrettini showed up in a classic bespoke Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and on his arm was his girlfriend and 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finalist Alja Tomljanovic, wearing a sparkling flapper-style gown also from Dolce & Gabbana. . The Tomljanovics dress featured the words New York and its glittering skyscrapers rendered in sequins. And Maria Sharapova, faithful to the champion she is, wore a gold dress with voluminous pleated sleeves in recycled materials from Gabriela Hearst. Fashion game, set, match. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Emma Raducanu attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in America: A … [+] Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Leylah Fernandez attends the 2021 Met Gala “In America: A … [+] Lexicon of Fashion “at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill / WireImage)

Wire picture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Felix Auger Aliassime attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in … [+] America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Matteo Berretini & Ajla Tomljanovic attend 2021 Met Gala … [+] Celebration in America: A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer / WireImage)

Wire picture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Maria Sharapova attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating in America: … [+] A Fashion Lexicon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

MovieMagic



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/bluecarreon/2021/09/15/tennis-stars-bring-their-fashion-a-game-to-the-met-gala/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos