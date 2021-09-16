TikTok designer journal dress for the Met Gala | Pictures





When sustainable fashion designer Anna molinari originally created a dress made from newspaper headlines she collected from March 2020 through March 2021, she wanted it to serve both as a memorial to all we have lost and as a reminder that there is still a lot left of work to do. Corn a viral TikTok and a Met Gala later, people call the dress their favorite look from the Met Gala this year and it wasn’t even worn at the event. The incredible dress or work of art, as many TikTokers have called it, features a fully boneless corset, a mesh turtleneck that can be worn over the mouth and nose, and a cold shoulder cutout for her. vaccine dressing, all made from recycled newspapers covering the good, the bad and the ugly happening in America, from COVID-19 to the Black Lives Matter movement and the elections. “I made the dress because the vaccine was starting to be widely administered and I felt like there was this mentality of like, ‘I’ve got the vaccine, everything’s fixed, it’s okay, like, let’s have fun, ”Anna explained in a TIC Tac. “In the meantime, there is still so much work that we need to do as a people and in this country in particular. As well as being a sign of the times and a memorial to all we have lost, I wanted this dress inspires people to do better. ” Anna, who owns Instinct reworked thrift store brand, first shared the dress on TikTok in early September, when she realized it would fit perfectly with this year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” with an “American dress code. Independence “” intended for fashion rebels and rule breakers. ” Her video, which now has more than four million views on the platform, was immediately inundated with comments praising the piece and tagging stars people would like to see wearing the dress, including Zendaya and Lady Gaga. While the dress sadly didn’t make it to the Met, TikTokers is keeping the spirit alive as videos continue to reach millions. Coming up, take a closer look at Anna’s creation from all angles, as well as the process behind the conception.

