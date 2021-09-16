CFDA Announces 2021 CFDA Nominees and Winners





The 2021 CFDA Awards will take place in person on November 10 at The Pool Room, and with their return, a new guard of nominees and winners. American fashion is experiencing a surge of energy, and these designers play an important role in the future trajectory of our industry, Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, said in a statement. First-time nominees include Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Evdin Thompson for Theophilio, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen. The CFDA will also honor Dapper Dan with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, making him the first non-runway designer to earn the honor. The revitalized CFDA Awards lineup reflects the energetic vibe of New York Fashion Week, which began on September 7 with an outing to a Brooklyn farmhouse by Collina Stradas Hillary Taymour and ended with the glitzy show by Tom Ford. September 12. Throughout the week, focus on moving from the main cast to younger emerging talent like Thompson, Mohammed, Nicholson and Schloss. The full list of CFDA Award nominees and winners is below; others will be announced closer to the ceremony. The Founders’ Prize in honor of Eleanor Lambert: Aurora James for the 15 percent pledge The price of environmental sustainability: Patagonia The media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia The Geoffrey Beene Prize for all of his achievements: brave in The Tribute Board of Directors: Yeohlee Teng Nominees for American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite Christophe john rogers Gabriela Hearst Marc Jacobs Pierre Do Nominees for American Men’s Clothing Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God Mike Amiri for Amiri Telfar Clemens for Telfar Thom browne Nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row Aurora James for Brother Vellies Gabriela Hearst Stuart Vevers for Coach Telfar Clemens for Telfar Nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL Jameel Mohammed for Khiry Kenneth nicholson Maisie Castle for Maisie Wilen Nominated for International Designer of the Year for Women: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus Nominees for International Designer of the Year for Men: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta Dries Van Noten Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner Rick owens Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

