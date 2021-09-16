Cleveland Designer Adds ‘Energy Shock’ to New York Fashion Week





Cleveland Design Label Guillaume Frédéric is part of an “infusion of out-of-town talent” that brought an “energy boost” to the recent Men’s Day at New York Fashion Week, according to this piece in the New York Times. Guy Trebay, journalist and culture and style critic for The Times, writes that it is time “to let go of the posture of what art critic Jason Farago has called ‘the well-traveled provincial’ and to cast a fresh eye on designs that come from, say, San Diego or Cleveland. “ From the article: It would probably surprise some to learn that until American production began to move overseas, the city of Ohio was one of the nation’s largest garment manufacturing centers. For William McNicol, the designer behind William Frederick, a fledgling brand named after his grandfather, restoring industrial pride to his hometown almost trumps his ambitions to build a successful brand. “I have this deep passion for the Cleveland community and for the women who sew all of my clothes,” said Mr. McNicol, 34, after a beautiful presentation on New York Men’s Day (NYMD) on September 8. , held in a light -a flooded studio in the heights of the Starrett-Lehigh Building, itself an optimistic beacon of American industrial design. Modeled by 18 of Mr. McNicol’s artist friends, who had driven overnight in an Ohio trailer, the show had a quality you rarely hear of when it comes to fashion design: It was foolproof. Spared but not harsh, an almost monochrome selection of no-frills chore coats, vests, trench coats, short truckers in linen, hemp, or Belgian cotton seemed both stylistically solid and as trend-proof as a jacket. Carhartt. McNicol’s grandfather was a truck driver, and as he told The Times, “My grandpa kept his clothes on for 20 or 30 years, and it really speaks to me about how I view my designs.” He adds, “I’m not really interested in having an Instagram moment. My philosophy is more of a blue collar, a lunch bucket, some kind of Midwestern sustainability.”

