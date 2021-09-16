Fashion
I tried a portable black card throughout Fashion Week
On the last day of fashion week, completely thirsty and late for a show, I ran over to Dunkin Donuts and ordered a large iced tea for $ 2.49. I couldn’t bother pulling out my debit card or even removing my mask to access my digital wallet, so instead I ran my hand over the scanner. If you look closely you’ll see an elegant black leather strap wrapped around my wrist: a wearable Prada Centurion. A tiny chip was implanted in the band, which was connected to my credit card, which allowed me to easily and quickly maneuver in everyday life as if I were some kind of Gattaca baby.
I was the only person in the world to have this technology. Even when it released later this month, only a small percentage of the world could get it. The Prada group is for Centurion cardholders only, that is, people who have an unlimited American Express card, aka the iconic black card. I don’t have a black card, but I quickly adapted to the grandeur that such exclusive technology brings. The group was directly linked to my own bank account, but had some of the benefits of being a Centurion member.
Having a bracelet takes away all of the usual thought processes that one has when buying something. An ordinary person has a wallet, and when he takes that wallet out to buy something, he is aware that he is participating in an act of spending. (And, often, they wonder if they can or should spend the money on whatever is left on the counter.) Even for those who use a digital wallet, there’s still a step in the buying process, whether that’s pulling out the phone and using facial recognition or typing in a password. As for this bracelet? It is the ultimate luxury. No thinking required.
With the group came the benefits. Things sort of … happened. For example, when I made a reservation through Resy under my name for my friends’ birthday in Balthazar, bottomless flutes of champagne appeared at our table. While staying at the Equinox Hotel, my room was magically upgraded. When I had my makeup done at Saks Fifth Avenue at the Armani counter, it was applied by an award-winning artist. It was an experience, that’s what Amex had in mind. We’ve been thinking about how we could lean more into storytelling and experience, Rafael Mason, head of US premium products and member rewards, told me over the phone. We wanted to think beyond the cards to push innovation. We wanted to reinvent contactless payment and wearable technology. Stylistically, working with Prada made sense for Amex: both are known for their iconic black colors, to begin with.
Every time I used the band to pay, there were reactions. After the Moschino show in Bryant Park, I had to run to the Apple store to get an emergency phone charger. The man who called me exclaimed, I’ve never seen this before! When I was at the Armani counter, the makeup artist and the manager filmed the process. The concept resembled the very beginning of the 2000s, when technological innovations advanced at a breakneck pace: from PalmPilots, to large cell phones equipped with emails, or even Amex, which created the first metal card in 1999. The aesthetic of the band was also very 2000s. I felt like Shakira, who wore lots of leather bracelets during her 2000s rocker glory. But for the other members who will get their hands on the leather bracelet? It is not Shakira’s spirit, but rather a visual signifier to other Centurion holders that says: This is me with my limitless black card!
On the last day of fashion week, I was with my colleagues for lunch, showing off my new set of black cards. They suggested that I wear it around my neck, like a punk-rock choker. It would look hot, one said. I took their advice, but before doing so I coldly paid for our lunch with my microchip bracelet. I wanted to live a little longer with the world at my fingertips or rather my wrist.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/prada-centurion-wearable-fashion-week-black-card
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]